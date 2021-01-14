FRESH LOOK: Yangan’s latest cafe revamp

SERVING UP SUCCESS: Eliza Eastwell said the revamps were all about keeping connected to the Yangan Community

IT HAS been a staple with the Southern Downs community for decades but in 2021, the Yangan Cash and Carry is preparing for a major change.

As part of a fresh revamp of its quaint yesteryear look, the convenience store will be expanding its cafe.

Staff member Eliza Eastwell said it was a project that had been in the works for a while but this year was the perfect time to go ahead.

“We’ve done a few renos on the place and got a cafe area going on with more to come,” Ms Eastwell said.

“We’ve always done the coffee, but we hope to get it done up and make it a bigger thing.”

With the nearby pub closed for an extended period last year, locals and travellers alike were craving another eating-out option in town, Ms Eastwell said.

“I think it will be really good for the community to bring people in,” she said.

“We haven’t done too badly, considering Covid and everything.

“We’ve even had quite a few travellers pop in since (travel has) picked back up.”

The refurbishment was part of a larger push, which also includes a Tuesday pizza night, to update the business and ensure it continue serving residents for more decades to come.

“We just started the social media accounts and they have helped,” Ms Eastwell said.

“A few locals have now been able to see what we’re doing a bit more.

“It’s all for the community, to give them different options.”

Yangan Cash and Carry is located on 14 King St and open seven days a week.