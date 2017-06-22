Fresh new look for Woolies

Store manager Sean Kratzke with Verlie Rhodes, who has been with Woolworths for 43 years.

Woolworths has been a staple at the Rose City Shoppingworld for two decades, and today it officially launched its new-look store.

The nation-wide chain celebrated with an unveiling to shoppers at opening this morning.

Store manager Sean Kratzke said he was delighted with the turnout, and believed customers would be on board with the changes.

"After 13 weeks of construction, today we re-launch our fresh new look," he said.

"We've got a better range, more fresh food on offer and convenient self-serve checkouts with the same friendly team you see every day."

The addition of the self-service checkouts are the first of its kind in Warwick, and Mr Kratzke said they were designed to reduce customer waiting times.

"The self-service checkouts will help us manage queues during peak-times," he said.

"There's been a mixed response to the checkouts so far, but we are the first in Warwick to use them, so it may take a bit of time to get used to.

"These checkouts will be attended to at all times during trading hours, which will serve to help customers further."

Improvements have included updating the range of food on offer to customers, and updating the layout of the store.

"We used to have groceries scattered through the fresh food sections, but now we've updated it to have the fresh produce on its own to improve customer flow and to make it easier for our shoppers.

"We've got a new in-store butcher, a new stone-bake bakery range and the grocery relays have been updated for ease of shopping."

The new bakery range includes calzones, naked bread, naked sourdoughs, sliced bread on request and stone-baked pizzas.

Customer service manager Verlie Rhodes said she had seen big changes during her 43 years with the company.

"There was a time when we had to unload the stock ourselves, including carrying pumpkins, because there was no loading dock," she said.

"A lot of things have changed since then, and it has made the job much easier."

She believes the focus over time has shifted towards shoppers.

"We've definitely placed a greater emphasis on customer service."

Alan and Marylyn Meage have been shopping at Wooloworths since it was located on Palmerin St, and are delighted with the changes.

"It may take me a bit of time to get used to, but it looks great," Mr Meage said.

"I'm very impressed with the changes that they've made, the revamp is fantastic."