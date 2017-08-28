Friendly rivals share more than love of tennis

FRIENDLY RIVALS: James Kay, 17 (left) from Warwick and Jack Kindelan, 17 from Clifton have faced each other across the net since age 11.

JAMES Kay and Jack Kindelan boast the same initials, are aged 17, grew up on the Gold Coast, have dads named Michael and love running around a tennis court.

When it comes to rivals, it doesn't get much closer than this.

Since the age of 11, they have been facing each other across the net.

The pair have built up a friendly level of competition pushing each other to the limits, a little like other tennis greats Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

"I'm left handed so I have to be Nadal,” Jack said.

"I don't mind being Federer,” James replied.

Jack has racked up a few victories over the years, but it's the lively spirit each bring to the game that makes their pairing so unique.

"It's so relaxed, when you're playing everyone else you're trying to get into each other's head but with this it doesn't matter,” Jack said.

James enjoys giving his opponent a run for his money.

"I can always make him work and it's good to have fun,” he said.

"I think I've improved the most, I used to be terrible.”

Both players faced off at the eighth tournament of the south region Junior Development Series played in Warwick this weekend.

Jack took home the victory, but as usual both were left smiling.

It lit a fire in James' belly to one day secure the win.

"I want to improve more than the stage I'm at now,” he said.

"I want to beat him one day, one day soon.”

The pair also played on the same side of the net over the weekend, taking home runners up medals for the 17 and under doubles at the tournament.

Jack Kindelan, 17, from Clifton (left) and James Kay, 17, from Warwick were runners up in the 17 and under doubles at the Junior Development Series in Warwick this weekend. Contributed

With James now living in Warwick and Jack in Clifton, their days playing the tournament circuit together may be numbered.

A qualified tennis coach, Jack hopes to continue working on his game to follow a career as a professional player or coach.

"I'd love to play in the AMTs (Australian Money Tournaments), that's there I want to get to,” he said.

James on the other hand is pursuing a course in mechanical engineering at university.

But in the meantime they'll keep having fun, coming up with unusual moves to shock each other.

"I made up a weird serve, I hit it under my legs backwards,” Jack said.

"It's just a muck around thing.”