Friendship brings country artists to town

OUR BACKYARD: Amber Lawrence and Travis Collins are ready to perform at the Warwick RSL.

OUR BACKYARD: Amber Lawrence and Travis Collins are ready to perform at the Warwick RSL. Contributed

THEY were partnered by chance whilst studying what they love, and now after years of planning, they're pairing up to take Warwick by storm.

Amber Lawrence and Travis Collins are bringing their 'Our Backyard' tour to south-east Queensland, with a performance at the Warwick RSL on October 26.

Collins said it was a pleasure for both of them to be able to perform on the same stage together.

"We've been friends for a long time, and have always talked about performing together when the time was right,” Collins said.

"It took us about 8-10 years to get to a position where we were able to call the shots and get in a position to do this tour.

"We love to celebrate our country, get out there and have a good time on the road.”

The duo met during in the New South Wales country town of Tamworth, where they have been close ever since.

"We met in 2004 at the Academy of Country Music,” he said.

"We were both studying a three-week intensive music course, where everybody was paired together to write a song.

"As it turned out, we were placed together, really hit it off, and have had a friendship ever since.”

Collins said the pair's relation to the hardships and triumphs of the country lifestyle shine through in their shows.

"We produced a little EP which we've wanted to do for some years,” he said.

"We play every song off that, as well as some of our own, however we start and finish the gig together.

"When we perform, we get the crowd to sing and cry, and send them home wanting more.

"People can leave their troubles at the door for a few hours, enjoy some music and good friendship.”

Tickets for the 'Our Backyard' tour can be purchased at the Warwick RSL for $30.