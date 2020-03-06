Frightening close call reignites Maryvale road rage

PROACTIVE ACTION: Michelle Coverdale, with daughter Savannah and Shane Kimber stand near the reduce speed sign just outside blind corner, near Maryvale State School.

A RECENT near-miss has prompted Maryvale road safety advocates to reignite their push for more road signs in the town.

Tianny Bell, admin of the Maryvale Community Group, took to the Facebook page on Thursday to complain about blind spots and overgrown vegetation on Maryvale roads after she and her dog Rocco were nearly run down by a car.

“A couple afternoons ago I was walking back home on Slade St with my dog when I had someone speed past us, nearly taking Rocco and myself out,” she wrote.

“I barely was able to hop off the road, and Rocco just avoided being hit by this car.”

For Shane Kimber, who had been advocating for more signs and a zebra crossing near the Maryvale State School entrance for almost a year, the news was no surprise.

“My fear is one of the children might get collected,” Ms Kimber said.

“We did have a council meeting and I’ve contacted the State Government but it keeps going around in a circle.”

Michelle Coverdale, whose children go to the school, said she made them take the town’s only footpath several blocks away now, even though they lived almost next to the school.

She feared the school zone sign, sited a distance from the school, would make drivers complacent as they sped around the tight corner.

“When I take them to school I’ve got my daughter, Savannah, in a stroller, and she’s my first impact,” she said

“If anyone’s going to be hit, my daughter is going to be the first one.”

While the designated speed within the town was 60 km/h, Ms Kimber said many drivers coming off the Cunningham Highway ignored those limits.

“Because they’re not nice clear signage, people do whatever they want to do,” she said.

“ You see people fly around the dirt road, do a fishtail and then wonder why.”

As the small town’s population increased and tourist trade grew, Ms Kimber worried the roads couldn’t handle an increase in numbers and change needed to occur before it was too late.

“Something shouldn’t have to happen to a child before change happens,” she said.

“It’s the proactive, not reactive response, that is upsetting me.”

Terri Cooper, secretary of the Maryvale Progress Association, said the association would now approach SDRC with the residents; concern.

“We do all think it’s important, just to make people aware,” she said.

“It’s very easy here to drive at 60 km/h and think you’re driving at 20 km/h.

“ As they say with pouring rain, slow down to the conditions and local scenarios.”