Woman menaced in terrifying home invasion

WARWICK Police have confirmed a frightening home invasion has left a Warwick woman badly shaken.



Senior Sergeant Jamie Deacon said the woman, who lives on Wood St, alleges two men entered her unlocked house while she was asleep.



"She said she has awoken to find the men jumping on her bed and throwing clothes around," he said.



"She alleges the men were asking for a man she didn't know, then tied a scarf around her neck before leaving the residence."



Snr Sgt Deacon said the alleged incident took place at 12.20am on Monday.



"Crews arrived at the victim's house within five minutes of the 000 call," he said.



"Through a window officers could see a woman's outstretched arm on the floor and entered the house via the back door.



"In a bedroom they found the woman lying on the floor with a piece of material still tied around her neck."



Snr Sgt Deacon said both the victim's hands were free when officers found her.



"Officers said the woman had one hand grasping at her throat," he said.



"She was having trouble breathing and her face had turned purplish."



Snr Sgt Deacon said the Queensland Ambulance Service was called and the woman was transferred to Warwick Hospital for evaluation.



"Neighbours did not see or hear anything at the time, so anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800<TH>333<TH>000."



