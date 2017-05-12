Frocks, fillies and fun at Warwick Picnic Races

FUN TIMES: Grace Fenton, Carney Turner, Ebony Hilton and Melissa Chalk sparkle at the 2015 Picnic Races.

ALLMAN Park will be the place to be on Saturday, as the Warwick Turf Club hosts the 123rd annual Picnic Races.

Tickets have been flying out the door for the event but organiser Kristen Doyle said there were still plenty available.

"We've sold 950 tickets so far but we have room for 1200 in the picnic area, so there's a heap still available,” she said.

"It's going to be huge and one of the best days of the calendar in Warwick.

"There's also heaps of space in general admission, so grab a group of friends and come on down.”

Tickets for the picnic area are $55 on the day and $50 before 5pm today.

Entry to the general admission part of the track will cost only $15.

Mrs Doyle said Home and Away star Johnny Ruffo would be on hand to meet and greet picnic area guests.

"He's also MCing the Fashions on the Field and will entertain everyone with a few songs from 4.45pm,” she said.

"Then from 5pm, we'll have Toowoomba band The Range play through until 9pm, so there's no need to head anywhere else.”

For the punters, head along to the calcutta at the turf club Member's Lounge from 6pm tonight for your chance to pick a winner.

Bring some friends and form a syndicate, all are welcome.