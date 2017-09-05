From cattle feedlot to breeding sheep

SHEEP DREAMS: Evan and Letitia Peffer from Athol, near Toowoomba, visit the Warwick sheep sale with daughters Arabella, Taleah and Callie.

DIPPING a toe into the sheep breeding industry is something a little different for cattleman Evan Peffer but he's doing it for his young daughters and for his love of a good cut of lamb.

Mr Peffer, wife Letitia and daughters Arabella, Taleah and Callie made the trip to the Warwick sheep sale on Wednesday from their home at Athol, west of Toowoomba.

The family has an eight hectare farm near the small rural locality, where Mr Peffer runs his business, Evan's Fencing.

"We're buying today,” he said.

"We just bought a pen of 14 sheep to take home.

"The girls are really excited, this purchase is mostly about them, a few sheep for the girls and the rest to breed or eat.”

Mr Peffer said he paid top dollar for his purchase.

"We paid $138 a head I think but it's just for a bit of fun really,” he said.

"We have the room and we thought we needed a few sheep.

"I'm excited to have some meat to eat but I don't seeing them making us any money just yet.

"I guess it's more of a hobby these days.”

A little further west at Pittsworth, Evan and his father also run a 300-head cattle feedlot.

It's a family enterprise for a family that's always been a part of the cattle and farming industries.

"There's 300 acres out at Pittsworth and it's mostly Dad running the show there,” he said.

"The fencing business keeps me busy enough.

"We've had the feedlot eight years and we do our best to make it a profitable enterprise.”

The current weather situation hasn't made things easy for the Peffers.

Dry conditions mean grain prices are high, cutting the profit margin significantly.

"We were paying around $220 a tonne for feed but now it's more around the $300 mark,” Mr Peffer said.

"The weather, of course, is the main factor and add to that the demand for grain as a direct result.

"The harvesting has been poor and I think it's affecting the international rural community.

"As anyone in the industry will know, the main concern with the agriculture industry is that there are so many influencing factors at play.”

The Peffers buy their feedlot cattle from weekly markets either in Warwick or Dalby.

"Dad will usually alternate between the two,” Mr Peffer said.

"He'll be here in Warwick one week and Dalby the next.

"We'll buy a few and work to a feeding cycle of about 60 to 100 days.”

Mr Peffer said most of the cattle they sold off went to the domestic market.

"They're sold locally to butchers and the like,” he said. "Only about 10% are sold to JBS for export to an overseas market.”

The family has plans to expand their operation.

"We're planning to get to the Australian white sales in Stanthorpe,” Mr Peffer said.

"They're a pretty new and interesting breed.

"They're being touted as a sheep version of Wagyu.

"The University of NSW has done interesting research into the melting point of the fat.

"We'd like to breed a few, so we're off to get a ram - it should be a great day out for the family.”