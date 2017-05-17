From Finland to Friendlies

DOWN UNDER: Finnish-born Anniina Ikäheimo now calls Warwick home.

FED up after years of study and work in her home country of Finland, Anniina Ikäheimo decided to take a year long backpacking holiday to Australia and four years later she's here to stay.

Within two weeks of arriving in the country she had found a job working in the Heartbreak Hotel in remote Cape Crawford in the Northern Territory and it was here she met and fell in love with Ash Moore, a mine worker from St George.

Mrs Ikäheimo is a qualified pharmacist, completing a Masters degree in Pharmacology in 2013 and is currently nearing the end of an internship with Warwick Friendly Society Pharmacies.

"Regardless of my qualifications I needed to sit a lot of tests and submit all of my grades and paperwork to become registered as a pharmacist in Australia,” she said.

"The rules are little different, the regulations are tighter and there was a lot of extra learning involved, it would have been an easier process had I studied in an English-speaking country.

"Eventually though my registration was passed and I was able to take a year-long internship.

"Hopefully at the end of that I will able to continue working at Friendly Societies as a pharmacist.”

After her year of back-packing Mrs Ikäheimo travelled back to Finland with Mr Moore who visited in the country for a short holiday.

"I think he stayed for about six weeks,” Mrs Ikäheimo said.

"Then he had to return to Australia.

"We weren't sure when we'd see each other again.”

Mrs Ikäheimo worked as a locum pharmacist in Finland for the entirety of 2015, while trying to organise a visa to return to Australia.

"Ash came for a holiday once in that year, but it was hard to be apart,” she said.

"So I worked and saved money and eventually the visa came through and I returned to Australia in January 2016.

"Ash had finished his contract with the mines so I went to live with him in St George.”

In early 2016 the pair travelled to Warwick to visit Mr Moore's family and liked what they saw.

"I googled pharmacies in Warwick and Friendlies was the first one that came up,” Mrs Ikäheimo said.

"So I emailed and asked if they needed a pre-registered pharmacist.

"They called me the next day and I came back to Warwick for an interview and got the job.”

The couple married in November last year, although it will be a little while before Mrs Ikäheimo becomes Mrs Moore, due to still more paperwork.

Mrs Ikäheimo said she loved living in Warwick.

"It's such a great spot,” she said.

"It has everything and if I need anything else, Brisbane, Toowoomba and the coast are not far away.

"We have a house, a cat and jobs - we're very happy here.”