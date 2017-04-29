23°
From oppression to appreciation

Jonno Colfs | 29th Apr 2017 7:36 AM
PEACE: Escaping apatheid, Deeny Kohler-Caporale, found her home in Warwick.
PEACE: Escaping apatheid, Deeny Kohler-Caporale, found her home in Warwick. Jonno Colfs

OUR CITY OUR FUTURE - Deeny Kohler-Caporale

WHEN Deeny Kohler-Caporale first walked through the door of her new acquisition, three dilapidated old shops on King St, she promptly fell through the rotted floor and started crying.

Ms Kohler-Caporale said she had secured ownership of the shops while teaching in special education at the state schools around town.

"They were in such a terrible state when I bought them,” she said.

"I persevered for seven years to renovate them.

"These shops have been my greatest lesson in life, they've taught me about myself.”

Ms Kohler-Caporale's popular cafe Joie De Vivre now operates out of the fully refurbished group of historic shops.

Her journey began in South Africa.

"I was born in Cape Town at the height of apartheid,” she said.

"I am of mixed blood - Spanish, German and tribal Kalahari bushman.

"My parents were very careful to protect us from the full effect of apartheid.

"They didn't want us to think we were anything less than valuable citizens and not second or third-class citizens.”

At university Ms Kohler-Caporale was taught by Dominican nuns.

"They told me, if you want to know what life is really like, travel,” she said.

"I was transfixed by Australia and my first taste was Kings Cross in 1979.

"That was the prefect start to my Aussie life.

"The 'she'll be right' attitude and 'the lucky country', it was quite an education.”

Ms Kohler-Caporale said people choose to move to Australia for its freedom and way of life.

"The life we lead as migrants is one of appreciation and and contribution,” she said.

"No one should come here and try to change anything.

"You contribute, not change.”

Ms Kohler-Caporale said she had planned to come to Warwick for one year.

"That's multiplied in 20,” she said.

"It's a town that I feel comfortable to be myself in.

"I love Warwick for its open spaces and its definitive change of season.”

Ms Kohler-Caporale said she loved the honesty and earnestness of her neighbours.

"And the warmth and friendliness of the people on the street,” she said.

"Warwick needs to remain true to its heritage and lifestyle, without trying to be a city, because city people come here because we are like we are.”

Warwick Daily News
