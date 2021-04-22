From QUT graduate to Mortal Kombat star

As Mortal Kombat hits cinemas today, Brisbane’s rising star Sisi Stringer reveals how she went from QUT graduate to star of a Hollywood blockbuster in a year.

Brisbane's breakout star Sisi Stringer is living the intangible acting dream, finishing her degree and landing a Hollywood blockbuster role on Mortal Kombat within a year.

Stringer, who graduated from QUT in 2018, sent in a self tape audition from her home in Brisbane and was cast as femme fatale Mileena in the blockbuster adaptation of the popular video game franchise following a global casting search in 2019.

"I just do my best and send them away and forget about it because you don't get 99 per cent of them. That's pretty standard," Stringer said.

Pictured at The Intercontinental Hotel in Double Bay in Sydney is Australian actor Sisi Stringer, who is a breakout star in the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie. Picture: Richard Dobson

"There was never a point where I thought 'Oh my god, I'm going to get this'."

It seemed so unlikely Stringer's family warned her it would never happen when she declared her acting ambitions after finishing high school. Last night they joined her at the premiere screening of Mortal Kombat at Westfield Chermside ahead of its cinema release today.

"Half of that family when I decided to do an acting degree at university were like, 'Well good luck with that, you should've become a dentist, nothing will ever come of it'," Stringer said.

"Within my first year I landed an absolutely incredible unimaginable part. They are terribly proud of me. It's extremely exciting, I feel lucky; I feel proud of what we did."

Stringer, who grew up in Byron Bay and moved to Brisbane as a teenager, spent four months completing martial arts training in order to portray the blade-wielding assassin before filming the blockbuster in Adelaide alongside fellow Australians Josh Lawson and Jessica McNamee.

Brisbane actor Sisi Stringer as Mileena in Mortal Kombat. Picture: Warner Bros

Diehard fans of the global franchise flooded her Instagram page with research material, including a 2,000 word essay on her character's background.

Despite some criticism over the Warner Bros production casting a black woman as Mileena, Stringer was proud to be part of the diverse cast, which also champions Asian actors.

"I don't think it's taking anything away from the game to be casting Mileena as a black woman," Stringer said.

"I'm really proud to be a part of it, particularly with what we are seeing now with all the racist vitriol and the attack on Asian Americans. There's not many times when you can say 'I know how you feel' but as a young black woman I know how they feel when they see violence against people who look like them in the news, and it feels awful."

"But Mortal Kombat is this wonderful mainstream big box office Hollywood film and it's led by multiple extremely talented Asian men and I think that's really exciting."

When it comes to her future, the acting newcomer said: "I don't know what's next for me but I have a lot of big plans for world domination in the sense of creating art that I stand by and might make a difference to one person and if that's the case it'll be worth it."

Originally published as From QUT graduate to Mortal Kombat star