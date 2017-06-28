From the author's mouth

AUTHOR VISIT: War veteran and published author Laurie Woods AM DFC and general manger of Boolarong press Dan Kelly will pay a visit to Warwick Library today.

HISTORY buffs and budding writers will be in for a treat at Warwick Library today as war veteran and published author Laurie Woods AM DFC and general manger of Boolarong press Dan Kelly pay a visit.

Mr Woods wrote Flying Into The Mouth of Hell and Halfway To Hell, and is a former navigator and bomb aimer who flew Lancaster bomber planes over Nazi positions in Europe.

The 94-year-old will talk about his experiences training in both Australia and England, as well as the 35 missions he successfully completed.

Mr Kelly will draw on his passion for history and storytelling to share insights writing a memoir or biography, including tips on transforming life experiences into an enjoyable, readable piece of writing.

Tips on the publishing process will also be on offer.

The event is free to attend and will begin at 10:30am at Warwick Library.

For more information, phone 46610342.