From the bush to the House of Lords

FOR many, a progression from a small bush school to become a Rhodes scholar, an Oxford University lecturer and then hold a seat in the House of Lords may seem daunting.

But for Tenterfield born man Robert Lowe Hall (1901-1988) that was life, as he became widely admired not only for his integrity and intelligent grasp of complex economic issues, but also for his good humour and modesty.

As an economist in Britain and often regarded as an outsider with a 'faint Australian accent' he was trusted and valued by those with the difficult task of rebuilding Britain after World War II.

Hall had hoped ultimately to enter public life in Australia but instead made his career in Britain.

A fellow (1927-50) of Trinity College, Oxford, he lectured in economics. He was college Dean in 1927-38 and estates bursar (1938-39).

Applied economics and political economy became his speciality.

He was recognised by the British Government with a knighthood in 1954 followed by a life peerage in 1969 becoming Baron Roberthall of Cornwall and taking up a seat in the House of Lords.

He spoke in most of the economics debates in the House of Lords.

In 1981 he joined the new Social Democratic Party, and in 1986 made his last contribution to the Lords.

Baron Roberthall of Cornwall was born at Tenterfield on March 6, 1901, the third of five children born to Edgar Hall, an English-born metallurgist, and his Australian-born wife Rose Helen, nee Cullen.

Robert Hall grew up at Silverspur, near Texas, (Queensland), where his father was mine-manager, attending the local state school and enjoying the adventures of a bush boyhood.

After the mine failed in 1912, the family experienced financial hardship.

A scholarship enabled Robert to board at Ipswich Grammar School and in 1916 he was awarded the TJ Byrnes Medal for the best pass in the state in the junior public examination.

He was educated at Ipswich Grammar, Queensland University (studying engineering) and as a Rhodes Scholar of 1923 studied at Oxford University, United Kingdom.

He later became a lecturer at Oxford and during WWII became an economic advisor to the British Government.

On December 7, 1932 at the register office, Oxford, Robert Hall married Laura Margaret Linfoot, an Oxford graduate and later a fellow at Somerville College.

They had two daughters.

In 1935, he was a founder of the Oxford Economists' Research Group and in 1937 he published The Economic System in a Socialist State.

Although Hall classed himself as a socialist, he was not a political activist.

In 1939-45, he was seconded to the raw materials department of the new Ministry of Supply, at Whitehall.

Resuming teaching at Oxford in September 1945, Hall commuted to London to work part-time as an adviser to the Board of Trade.

In 1947-61, he was director of the economic section, first with the Cabinet Office and then with the Treasury, advising a succession of governments and eight chancellors of the exchequer.

Divorced in 1968, on August 16 that year at the registry office, Westminster, he married Perilla Thyme Nowell-Smith, nee Southwell, a divorcee.

He divided his time between his wife's cottage at Trenance, Cornwall, where he developed an extensive garden, and a 'bedsit' in London until his death in September 1988 at

Trenance.