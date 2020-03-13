FROM TRASH TO CASH: Scrunch time for young entrepreneurs

SAVING THE WORLD: Adele, 8, and Stella, 10, Leslie collect srunchy plastic as part of their business, Scrunchables.

FACED with an ‘appalling’ amount of plastic waste littering their Rose City, two sisters decided to literally turn trash into treasure.

18 months ago, Adele and Stella Leslie started Scrunchables, a business aimed at promoting scrunchy plastic awareness.

Scrunchy plastic, those that can be scrunched into a ball, are one the biggest offenders in kerbside recycling systems.

According to PlanetArk, 8 out of 10 Australian councils consider it the number one cause of recycling machinery getting stuck.

That’s why, once a week, on Fridays, the duo doorknock around their neighbourhood, collecting a week’s worth of scrunchy plastic and 10c cans for a $1, which is then taken to the Woolworths recycling bins.

The lucrative idea came to the pair in a moment of afternoon boredom.

“There was nothing really around so I thought let’s start a business and I’ll get money,” Adele said.

Before launching the endeavour, the Leslie household had been recycling the plastic waste for years, but noticed their neighbours didn’t share the same enthusiasm.

“People don’t realise notice how much plastic they’re using,” Adele said.

“One thing I want to do is steal their recycle bin and sort it out into one big garbage bin and one for recycling.”

“There are people that put recycling into plastic bag, even on our street,” mum Rachel Leslie said.

“I don’t know how in this day and age, you cannot be aware of how to recycle.”

Adele and Stella were using their income to save up for a Nintendo Switch and said it was fantastic to find a profitable way to help the world.

“Adele gets the money and says I want to buy something straight away. But we’re trying to save up,” Stella said.

It feels good and feels like we’re helping everyone and its going to stop something.”

Mrs Leslie said she had been amazed out how her kids had stuck to their guns, even as they faced rejection.

“They’re good kids and are very mindful of their role as individuals and of government to make a change,” she said.

“It’s about their trying to make the world a better place and take on that level of responsibility. “It makes me very proud of them.”

Into the future, the pair would like to expand operations, to public events, and advertising.

“I would like it go into an actual business and get other people to say you do that, you do that,” Stella said.

“Our hope is with the next big event to go around with garbage bags and collect all the 10c cans that otherwise just go into landfill.”