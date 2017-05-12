From Warwick girl to Miss World Finalist

Sakara Bell has been modelling since 18.

IN A world that tries to impress an ever-changing array of expectations upon women, Sakara Bell is out to spread a message that everyone is beautiful just the way they are.

After being named one of 16 preliminary finalists in Queensland for Miss World Australia, she is eager to use the platform to promote the importance of positivity.

"The reason why Miss World stands out for me is because it's beauty with a purpose," she says.

"I believe in making a change in the world and the biggest thing I focus on is self love."

Growing up in Warwick, Ms Bell moved to Brisbane soon after graduating from Warwick State High School in 2012.

She started modelling at 18 and has always had her sights set on the bright lights of the Miss World Australia competition.

QLD FINALIST: Sakara Bell will compete in the Miss World Australia state final in Brisbane in June. Heidi Huttunen

Selected from a shortlist of 35 people from around Queensland, she will now proceed to the state finals in June for the chance to compete in the national competition.

Training with former Miss Universe national finalist Silka Kurzak has helped her prepare for the challenge.

"Mentally the game is pretty hectic," she said.

"Before the preliminary finals I called my mum and said I didn't know if I could do it.

"But I've known from a very young age that my purpose is to motivate and inspire the next generation."

Now based in the Gold Coast, Ms Bell is studying a Bachelor of Journalism at Griffith University with a view to becoming a television sports presenter.

She believes social media can significantly influence self-worth and is working hard to focus attention on celebrating diversity through her own blogging channel.

"I'm starting a self-love campaign and it's called I Am Beautiful," she said.

"I've put together about eight girls who are different shapes and they've given their stories."

Working for a cause was a major drawcard for her entry into Miss World Australia, which has been associated with Variety, The Children's Charity, for many years.

She is organising a high tea and raffles with other finalists to raise money.

With state finals in June, Ms Bell is training hard but is already proud of how far she's come.

"It's so humbling and I'm so grateful for the people that have supported me," she said.