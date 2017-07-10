Frosts, chance of more rain for the Southern Downs

MORE frosts and chilly mornings are on the cards for the Southern Downs this week.

After a weekend of glorious sunny days, the week ahead looks to be a little cloudy but sadly, there isn't much rain in those clouds.

Today will be mostly cloudy with a mild top of 18 degrees.

Overnight, the Bureau of Meteorology expects the mercury to drop down to three degrees, before a top of 18 again tomorrow.

The temperature will drop overnight on Tuesday to near freezing at one degrees leading up to a maximum of 17 on Wednesday.

Thursday to Sunday will see minimum temperatures hover between three and five degrees and daytime temperatures are expected to rise toward the weekend.

Both Saturday and Sunday will see a top of 20 degrees and there could be some rain around on Sunday with the BOM predicting a possible early shower.

Overall, a mild week with some chilly starts and the odd frost to remind everyone it's the middle of winter.