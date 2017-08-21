Frosts, showers and thunderstorms in Warwick's week ahead

Chris McFerran SE QLD Weather Photography -2.7c near Warwick today. Last day of autumn.

WINTER isn't quite done yet as the Bureau of Meteorology forecasts more freezing mornings for the week ahead.

This morning the temperature dropped to 0.2 at 5am, with some light frosts greeting early risers across the Downs.

Looking ahead, the maximum today is forecast to hit 21 with the chance of a shower and possible thunderstorm throughout the afternoon and evening.

Overnight, the region is headed for a low of two degrees with more frost and the chance of a shower in the south.

Tomorrow's forecast is for a top of 25.

Wednesday and Thursday will both see zero degree starts ahead of tops of 26 and 24.

Friday and Saturday will both reach 22 and there is also the chance of a shower on Saturday.

Strong south-westerly winds made for a chilly weekend across the Southern Downs.

Saturday only reached a maximum of 15.9 degrees and only 18.1 yesterday.