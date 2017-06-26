Frosts, showers, thunderstorms: the week ahead

THE Southern Downs is in for a week with a bit of everything weather-wise.

The Bureau of Meteorology are forecasting freezing starts especially towards the end of the week.

Today will see a pleasant top of 21 degrees across the region getting down to six degrees overnight.

The rest of the week will see daytime temperatures drop below 20 degrees, getting to as low as a maximum of just 16 on Friday and Saturday.

The BOM is forecasting showers in the region on both Thursday and Friday ahead of a chilly weekend that will see minimum temps drop down to zero.

The chance of rain on both days is forecast around 50%.

The weather in Stanthorpe this week will be much the same, but temperatures will be a few degrees lower across the board than those forecast for Warwick.