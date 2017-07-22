Frosty morning set to clear

Another morning of frost for the Rose City.

WARWICK braved another freezing morning, with temperatures dipping below freezing point.

A minimum temperature of -2.4 degrees was recorded at 5.30am this morning, with the thermometer not reaching the positive category until 8am, when it reached a brisk 0.6 degrees.

Despite the frosty start, blue skies are in store for the rest of the day, with a top of 18 degrees predicted for the first weekend of Jumpers and Jazz.

The morning frost is set to continue overnight, with temperatures again tipped to dip below zero, before a top of 19 degrees tomorrow.