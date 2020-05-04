Frosty winter weather arrives on Southern Downs

FROST AT THE FIELDS: Steven J Kasper captured frost on the fields at Queens Park this morning.

TEMPERATURES plummeted below 0C in some areas on the Southern Downs this morning, in a frosty start to the week.

At 6am in Warwick it got down to a cool 0.1C, with forecast frost coating the ground in some spots.

In Applethorpe, minus 2C was recorded, the coldest day on record for the state this year.

“It’s not unheard of but it is uncommon for it to be this low at this point in the year,” BOM meteorologist Peter Markworth said.

Today’s temperature is set to peak at 23C in Warwick.

“The temperature will increase to above average later in the week around Thursday,” Mr Markworth said.

“The average minimum will climb between 7C to 9C and the maximum will be at around 24C by the weekend.”

Frost was captured in some areas, coating the ground at the Queens Park football fields.

Mr Markworth said the days will get shorter from here with the sun expected to set at 5.17pm this afternoon and 6.21am tomorrow morning.

Early this week, there is a very low chance of rain and tomorrow is expected to be sunny and cool with a maximum of 22C in Warwick.