Frozen, frosty start for the Rose City

IT was another truly frozen start for the Rose City as the mercury dropped to -2.9 at 6.30am today.

At 8.00am it was still only 2.6 degrees.

Thick frosts blanketed areas of Warwick after the temperature dropped to zero degrees at 2.30am and kept dropping from there.

The same is expected tomorrow morning with another start of -2 degrees.

The temperature today is expected to reach 22, with a top of 24 forecast tomorrow.

Friday and Saturday will be fine and sunny with tops of 25 degrees.

The mornings will be warmer too, with minimums of three and four degrees expected.

Sunday's expected top is for 24 degrees and temperatures will rise even further in early next week with Monday and Tuesday both looking at a top of 26 degrees.