Frustrating Warwick driver behaviours

DRIVING around town can be frustrating, with other motorists seemingly having no regard for road rules or employing driving habits that are dangerous or just downright annoying.

RACQ has released a list of the top ten most frustrating driving habits, which include tailgating, not indicating, using a phone while driving and littering from vehicles.

The Warwick Daily News would like to know what drivers find most frustrating in our neck of the woods.

Reader poll What's the most frustrating behaviour on Warwick roads? Tailgating

Drivers who fail to indicate or indicate too late

Motorists who increase speed while you're trying to overtake

Texting and talking on phones while driving

Littering from vehicles

Agressive and rude drivers

Motorists who don't know how to use roundabouts

Other View Results Vote

Please let us know your most frustrating road user behaviour and we'll compile a list of Warwick top pet peeves.