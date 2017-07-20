Frustrating Warwick driver behaviours

DRIVING around town can be frustrating, with other motorists seemingly having no regard for road rules or employing driving habits that are dangerous or just downright annoying.
RACQ has released a list of the top ten most frustrating driving habits, which include tailgating, not indicating, using a phone while driving and littering from vehicles.
The Warwick Daily News would like to know what drivers find most frustrating in our neck of the woods.
Reader poll
What's the most frustrating behaviour on Warwick roads?
Please let us know your most frustrating road user behaviour and we'll compile a list of Warwick top pet peeves.