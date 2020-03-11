Menu
Red P Plate. Photo: FILE
Crime

‘F———s me’: P Plater caught drink driving

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
11th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
A RED P-plater told police he didn't "give a f--k" about the process after he was caught drink driving, a court was told.

Brendan Damian Donald pleaded guilty to drink driving over the general limit while holding a P1 licence in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said on February 15 police observed Donald's vehicle drifting between lanes on a main road in Tannum Sands before making a quick right and left turn before being stopping on Onslow St.

He said the 18-year-old told police he had not drunk any alcohol despite returning a positive reading.

Donald was taken into ­custody and when he was asked if he was aware of the P1 alcohol limit he responded "f---s me".

Donald later told police he had two to three Great Northern stubbies and said "can we just get this over and done with" and when told there was a process, responded with "I don't give a f--k."

He returned a blood alcohol reading of .054.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said Donald's behaviour at the time showed a lack of insight, lack of maturity and a lack of remorse.

"You are 18, you think you are bulletproof, you're going to make dumb decisions," Mr Kinsella said.

Donald was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.

No conviction was recorded.

