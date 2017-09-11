Fuel prices lowest for 11 months

AFTER starting the year at over 140 cents per litre, fuel prices have continued to drop in Warwick for the sixth straight month.

Peak prices reached 142.8 cents per litre (CPL) in February, however since then, average unleaded prices have continued to steadily drop, with the latest RACQ data revealing customers paid 127.6 CPL in August, over seven cents less than Warwick's yearly average to date.

This monthly average figure is the lowest since September last year, when prices were at 117.2 CPL.

In further good news for the Rose City, the gap between metropolitan prices and Warwick's continues to narrow, with Brisbane residents paying just two CPL less, compared to a 7.6 CPL difference in July.

RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said the price drop was great for consumers, and hoped the trend continued.

"Despite the fact prices in Warwick are still a tad higher than some nearby areas, there has been a noticeable drop since the start of the year,” Ms Smith said.

"Competition does drive down prices, and it's fantastic to see these lower rates.

"There has been quite a difference from January onwards, where the price was 140.1 CPL with a margin for retailers of 14.9 CPL, compared to 127.6 and 9.1 respectively for August.”