Road closed as fuel tanker rolls on Southern Downs

A fuel tank has rolled on the Hendon Deuchar Rd.

A FUEL tanker has rolled on a road north of Warwick this morning.

The duel-trailer tanker carrying 6000 litres of fuel was involved in the rollover on Hendon Deuchar Rd, near the Warwick Allora Rd, about 8.30am.

Firefighters have reportedly advised the scene is safe without any spills or leaks of the fuel and the tanker has no fractures.

One lane of the road is blocked and traffic are advised to proceed with caution.

The driver is unhurt and has reportedly told police he believes he had a tyre blow out.

Investigations into the cause of the crash are continuing.