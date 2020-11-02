Menu
Elizabeth Anne Turner, mother of Mackay business-turned-fugitive Markis Scott Turner pleads not guilty to charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice and giving false testimony in the supreme court. Photo: Janessa Ekert
Crime

Fugitive’s mum pleads not guilty to charges

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
2nd Nov 2020 11:04 AM
UPDATE 11.30am: FIFTEEN witnesses will give evidence for the Commonwealth in the trial against Elizabeth Anne Turner.

The Mount Coolon mother has pleaded not guilty to one count of attempting to pervert the course of justice and three counts of giving false testimony.

An eight-woman, four-man jury has been empanelled for the Mackay District Court trial, under Judge Suzanne Sheridan, which is expected to last all of this week and into next week.

The witnesses include officers from Queensland Police Service, Australian Federal Police and Border Force, as well as owners of a Mackay boatyard, the deputy registrar of Ships for Australian Maritime Safety Authority, an insurance investigator and telecommunications specialists.

INITIAL 11am: THE mother of a millionaire-turned-fugitive has pleaded not guilty to charges of perjury and attempting to pervert the course of justice over allegations she helped her son flee Australia.

The case against Elizabeth Anne Turner has begun in Mackay District Court.

She is accused of helping to buy and prepare a yacht so her son Markis Scott Turner could abscond from Australia ahead of his cocaine smuggling and trafficking trial in Mackay Supreme Court in September 2015.

Mrs Turner is charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice between July 2013 and September 2017 and lying to the Supreme Court of Queensland on April 21, 2016.

This morning she formally entered not guilty pleas to the charges.

Commonwealth prosecutor Ben Power is instructed by the Commonwealth Department of Public Prosecutions.

Brisbane silk Saul Holt and Barrister Andrew O’Brien, instructed by Bosscher Lawyers, represents Mrs Turner.

Jury selection has begun.

The Daily Mercury will provide updates throughout today and this week on the trial.

elizabeth anne turner mackay courts mackay crime mackay district court markis scott turner
Mackay Daily Mercury

