FULL GUIDE: Where to buy face masks in Warwick

Rose City residents are more than a week into Queensland's renewed mask mandate, pushing the in-demand item to the top of grocery lists across the region.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced last week that lockdown would be lifted for the Easter holidays, but the statewide COVID restrictions would remain in place until April 15.

Queenslanders must wear masks in all indoor areas and outdoors when social distancing is not possible, as well as sit down to eat and drink in restaurants and limit private gatherings to 30 people.

With face masks now essential for Warwick residents leaving the house, it's become one of the most in-demand supplies in town. Here's where you can get your hands on one today:

SUPERMARKETS

Major retailers across Warwick remain one of the safest bets for getting your hands on face masks.

Supermarkets such as Woolworths, Coles, and local grocers such as Spano's Supa IGA are all currently stocking bulk packs of face masks to keep you stocked up throughout the school holidays.

While these surgical-style masks are relatively plain and designed for single use in most cases, they will get the job done.

Head to their Rose City locations or click here to shop online at Woolworths, Coles, or Spano's Supa IGA.

PHARMACIES

Warwick pharmacies and medical suppliers are another go-to for your face mask needs.

The Warwick Friendly Society Pharmacies have plentiful supplies of surgical face masks at both their Palmerin St and Wood St locations.

Priceline pharmacy and Discount Drug Store in Rose City Shoppingworld both also advertise a range of reusable fabric or disposable medical face masks.

Click here to shop the Priceline or Discount Drug Store ranges online.

LOCAL BUSINESSES

Several Rose City residents have jumped on the face mask trend and are crafting handmade face masks to cater to those in need.

Warwick business Magical Makes by Lauren offers handcrafted face masks in a range of fun and unique designs, with double- or triple-layered options available. Click here to view her Facebook page.

Lynn Locke at Grammy's Love is also making face masks to order, with both adult and children's sizes available. Place your order via her Facebook page or call on 0419 712 069.

Keep an eye on public Facebook groups such as Buy/Swap/Sell pages, with several individual residents advertising their face mask products.