Full list: Rising stars vying for Queensland Music Awards
Queensland's rising music stars have been honoured as finalists at the 2021 Queensland Music Awards after a record number of entries.
Continuing her meteoric rise since the release of her debut album last year, Miiesha landed three nominations - across the indigenous, remote and soul categories - for her song Twisting Words.
The Indigenous singer-songwriter, from the Central Queensland town of Woorabinda, previously received three ARIA nominations last year and recently two APRA nods.
Queensland Music Awards 2020: Winners announced
Gold Coaster Karl S Williams is also up for three awards, vying for best country, blues and roots and folk song.
Fighting for the pop crown are Eves Karydas, who enjoyed breakout success with hit song Complicated, enduring acts The Jungle Giants and Mallrat and newcomer Sycco, who was last year nominated for Triple J's Unearthed Artist of the Year.
Ball Park Music, Beddy Rays, Hope D, and Jaguar Jonze are the top talent for rock.
It was one of two nominations each for Beddy Rays and Jaguar Jonze, while Greta Stanley, Billie Rose, and Danny Widdicombe are also double finalists.
Other well-known acts up for awards include DZ Deathrays and Tia Gostelow.
"Despite the hardship of the last twelve months, our artists have proven that they are among the best in the world," QMusic boss Angela Samut said.
"We had a vast number of exceptional submissions in every category, more than any previous year. Our judges certainly haven't had an easy job narrowing it down, but we are thrilled to present such a remarkable group of talented finalists."
"The creativity emanating from our state is both exciting and inspiring and I'm proud that the QMAs can be the place for Queensland to celebrate our musicians' success."
The clips contending for video of the year, from a record number of entries, are Cub Sport's Confessions, Felivand's Trajectory, Jarryd James' Miracles and Lastlings' Out of Touch.
Finalists for the $10,000 Billy Thorpe Scholarship are Beckah Amani, King Stingray, Phoebe Sinclair, and Selve.
The winners will be announced at a ceremony at Fortitude Music Hall on May 5, featuring a line-up of artists and special performances.
FULL LIST OF QMAS 2021 FINALISTS
POP
Eves Karydas - Complicated
Mallrat - Rockstar
Sycco - Dribble
The Jungle Giants - Sending Me Ur Loving
ROCK
Ball Park Music - Head Like A Sieve
Beddy Rays - Sobercoaster
Hope D - Second
Jaguar Jonze - Rabbit Hole
BLUES | ROOTS
Billie Rose - Company With Regret
Karl S Williams - God Is A Bomb
LT - Hold Ya
Mardi Wilson - Runaway
COUNTRY
Karl S Williams - Columbus Ohio
Melody Moko - Like Hank Would
Ruby Gilbert - No Vacancy
Vixens of Fall - The Long Game
ELECTRONIC | DANCE
Confidence Man - First Class Bitch
Lastlings - No Time
Pink Matter - You'll Never Know
Young Franco - Juice feat. Pell
HEAVY
DZ Deathrays - Fired Up
RHINO - White Witch
These Four Walls - White Lies
VIRTUES - DoubleThink
HIP HOP | RAP
Jesswar - Venom
No Money Enterprise - Presto
LEMAIRE - Where's Up? (feat. Jay Orient & JK-47)
Tbi$h - Endless Trips
INDIGENOUS
AYA J - Tenth Street
Beddy Rays - Sobercoaster
ELEEA - Wasting Time
Miiesha - Twisting Words
FOLK | SINGER SONGWRITER
Greta Stanley - Soak Into This
Hazlett- Monsters
Jaguar Jonze - MURDER
Karl S Williams - Never Let Me Go
SOUL | FUNK | R'N'B
DVNA - Sushi In Tokyo
FELIVAND - Ebb & Flow
MiCCY - Tug of War
Miiesha - Twisting Words
CHILDRENS
Fabulous Lemon Drops - There Are Times
Nyssa Ray - Love Everybody
Happy Singing Kids - Uh Oh Spaghetti-Oh!
The Mini Moshers - Shark Chase Song
CONTEMPORARY CLASSICAL
Camerata - Queensland's Chamber Orchestra - Apis Australis
Danny Widdicombe & Ant Aggs - Alpha Centauri
Ray Lin - Moonlight Illusion
Tristan Barton - Eris's Debt
JAZZ
Charlotte Mclean - Find Comfort in What Ends
Danny Widdicombe with Kristin Berardi & Trichotomy - Falling
Jordan Brodie - Twitch
Sophie Min - Time Is On (feat. Kayleigh Pincott)
SCHOOLS (GRADE 6 - 12)
Abi Muir - FIRST DATE
Amber Farnan - Over & Out
Amy Elise - Teenagism
Tayiha - No Happy Ending
WORLD
MZAZA - The Ether
Saraima Navara - Kaum Leva Tagu
Tenzin Choegyal - Heart Strings
Tijuana Cartel - Sufi
REGIONAL
Cloe Terare - Intentions
Fragile Animals - Only Until It's Over
Greta Stanley - Soak Into This
Tia Gostelow - PSYCHO
REMOTE
Alison Jeeves - Angels Watching Over Me
Billie Rose - Kick Her To The Curb
Ella Hartwig - Can't Ask You to Stay
Miiesha - Twisting Words
VIDEO
Dylan Dulcos | Rico Zhang - Lastlings, Out Of Touch
Jennifer Embleton - Cub Sport, Confessions
Levi Cranston - FELIVAND, Trajectory
Mick Soiza - Jarryd James, Miracles
BILLY THORPE SCHOLARSHIP
Beckah Amani
King Stingray
Phoebe Sinclair
Selve
PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD
METRO VENUE OF THE YEAR NOMINEES
Black Bear Lodge
Brisbane Jazz Club
Eatons Hill Hotel
Ipswich Civic Centre
Lefty's Music Hall
Mo's Desert Clubhouse
The Brightside
The Fortitude Music Hall
The Tivoli
The Triffid
The Zoo
VINNIES DIVE
Woolly Mammoth Mane Stage
PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD
REGIONAL VENUE OF THE YEAR NOMINEES
Banshees Bar & Artspace
Empire Theatre
NightQuarter
Otherwise Bar
Sandstone Point Hotel
Solbar
Studio 188
The Events Centre, Caloundra
PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD
FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR NOMINEES
BLEACH* Festival
Brisbane Festival
Earth Frequency Festival
Horizon Festival
Mountain Goat Valley Crawl
Woodford Folk Festival
Yonder
Originally published as Full list: Rising stars vying for Queensland Music Awards