FULL LIST: Where to get a sit-down meal and drink in Warwick

FOOD’S UP!: It’s time for Warwick to head back to the dining table. Picture: Jack Tran.

LOCKDOWN laws are changing rapidly, and many of our restaurants and cafes are struggling to keep pace.

With ongoing uncertainty as to which rules apply, and to which businesses, some owners are opting to play it safe.

This can make finding a place to eat challenging, so the Daily News has compiled a comprehensive list of what's open, and what's not in Warwick this week.

(Please note: This list does not include businesses who consistently operate as takeaway only).

Open, with 10 person limit

Cherry Tree

- Seating capacity will be expanded to accommodate 20 people from Wednesday onward.

Open, with 20 person limit

(Please note: Operating hours may vary)

Rupert's

Soban House

Cafe Jacqui's

Gardens Galore

Yangan Hotel Motel

The Coffee Club Warwick

Zaraffa's Coffee Warwick

Little Gallery

Condamine Sports Club

Warwick Hotel

Killarney Hotel

Delights of India

Char-Belas

Dalrymple Diner & Ice Creamery

Warwick Garden's Galore

Killarney's Top Shop

Open, for takeaway only

McDonald's

Hungry Jacks

KFC

Weeping Mulberry

Belle Vue Cafe

Allora Railway Hotel

Blue Cow Hotel (takeaway alcohol only)

Chung Hing

Roses

Open, as a bottle shop only

Horse & Jockey Hotel Motel

Opening soon

Joie de Vivre

- The cafe plans to reopen with 20 person dine-in capacity on Wednesday.

Stockyard Tavern

- Dine-in meals or seated drinks to be available from next week.

O'Mahony's Hotel

- The owner anticipates opening from next week.

Amy's Country Cafe,

- Staff are preparing to reopen with 20 person dine-in capacity on Monday.

Closed until further notice

The Malt House

Warwick RSL

McNevin's Motel

Pending further information

Bluebird Kitchen

Sandy Creek Pub

Tandoor on Warwick

Red Rooster

Killarney Country Diner

J.Y Thai