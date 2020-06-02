FULL LIST: Where to get a sit-down meal and drink in Warwick
LOCKDOWN laws are changing rapidly, and many of our restaurants and cafes are struggling to keep pace.
With ongoing uncertainty as to which rules apply, and to which businesses, some owners are opting to play it safe.
This can make finding a place to eat challenging, so the Daily News has compiled a comprehensive list of what's open, and what's not in Warwick this week.
(Please note: This list does not include businesses who consistently operate as takeaway only).
Open, with 10 person limit
Cherry Tree
- Seating capacity will be expanded to accommodate 20 people from Wednesday onward.
Open, with 20 person limit
(Please note: Operating hours may vary)
Rupert's
Soban House
Cafe Jacqui's
Gardens Galore
Yangan Hotel Motel
The Coffee Club Warwick
Zaraffa's Coffee Warwick
Little Gallery
Condamine Sports Club
Warwick Hotel
Killarney Hotel
Delights of India
Char-Belas
Dalrymple Diner & Ice Creamery
Warwick Garden's Galore
Killarney's Top Shop
Open, for takeaway only
McDonald's
Hungry Jacks
KFC
Weeping Mulberry
Belle Vue Cafe
Allora Railway Hotel
Blue Cow Hotel (takeaway alcohol only)
Chung Hing
Roses
Open, as a bottle shop only
Horse & Jockey Hotel Motel
Opening soon
Joie de Vivre
- The cafe plans to reopen with 20 person dine-in capacity on Wednesday.
Stockyard Tavern
- Dine-in meals or seated drinks to be available from next week.
O'Mahony's Hotel
- The owner anticipates opening from next week.
Amy's Country Cafe,
- Staff are preparing to reopen with 20 person dine-in capacity on Monday.
Closed until further notice
The Malt House
Warwick RSL
McNevin's Motel
Pending further information
Bluebird Kitchen
Sandy Creek Pub
Tandoor on Warwick
Red Rooster
Killarney Country Diner
J.Y Thai