Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FOOD’S UP!: It’s time for Warwick to head back to the dining table. Picture: Jack Tran.
FOOD’S UP!: It’s time for Warwick to head back to the dining table. Picture: Jack Tran.
News

FULL LIST: Where to get a sit-down meal and drink in Warwick

Bianca Hrovat
2nd Jun 2020 12:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LOCKDOWN laws are changing rapidly, and many of our restaurants and cafes are struggling to keep pace.

With ongoing uncertainty as to which rules apply, and to which businesses, some owners are opting to play it safe.

This can make finding a place to eat challenging, so the Daily News has compiled a comprehensive list of what's open, and what's not in Warwick this week.

(Please note: This list does not include businesses who consistently operate as takeaway only).

 

Open, with 10 person limit

Cherry Tree

- Seating capacity will be expanded to accommodate 20 people from Wednesday onward.

 

Open, with 20 person limit

(Please note: Operating hours may vary)

Rupert's

Soban House

Cafe Jacqui's

Gardens Galore

Yangan Hotel Motel

The Coffee Club Warwick

Zaraffa's Coffee Warwick

Little Gallery

Condamine Sports Club

Warwick Hotel

Killarney Hotel

Delights of India

Char-Belas

Dalrymple Diner & Ice Creamery

Warwick Garden's Galore

Killarney's Top Shop

 

Open, for takeaway only

McDonald's

Hungry Jacks

KFC

Weeping Mulberry

Belle Vue Cafe

Allora Railway Hotel

Blue Cow Hotel (takeaway alcohol only)

Chung Hing

Roses

 

Open, as a bottle shop only

Horse & Jockey Hotel Motel

 

Opening soon

Joie de Vivre

- The cafe plans to reopen with 20 person dine-in capacity on Wednesday.

 

Stockyard Tavern

- Dine-in meals or seated drinks to be available from next week.

 

O'Mahony's Hotel

- The owner anticipates opening from next week.

 

Amy's Country Cafe,

- Staff are preparing to reopen with 20 person dine-in capacity on Monday.

 

Closed until further notice

The Malt House

Warwick RSL

McNevin's Motel

 

Pending further information

Bluebird Kitchen

Little Gallery

Sandy Creek Pub

Tandoor on Warwick

Red Rooster

Killarney Country Diner

J.Y Thai

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Killarney father pays heartfelt tribute to late son

        premium_icon Killarney father pays heartfelt tribute to late son

        Community Family builds farming venture with son’s name and memory.

        Southern Downs egg industry heads towards zero carbon future

        premium_icon Southern Downs egg industry heads towards zero carbon future

        News Australian’s consume on average 60 kilos of eggs per person per year, and now the...

        Boxer punches through adversity to get career start

        premium_icon Boxer punches through adversity to get career start

        Sport Warwick athlete has sights set on new goal.

        ‘Fill up now’: Petrol prices expected to climb

        premium_icon ‘Fill up now’: Petrol prices expected to climb

        News Motorists across the region are encouraged to act quickly if they want to save...