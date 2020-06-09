FULL LIST: Where you can grab a cold one this week

CHEERS: A full list of Southern Downs pubs to open this week.

IT’S been a long three months, but the Stockyard Tavern will be pouring pints form lunch time tomorrow.

Manager Bec Burville said she was very excited to bring food and drinks back to locals from 11am at the corner of Percy and Lyon St.

But the reopening hasn’t been without its challenges.

Despite the early mark given to pubs to open to 20 people, Ms Burville said the business just wasn’t ready.

“Because they brought forward the date we couldn’t get any keg beer so we had a hold up on stock,” she said.

“Plus freight to get it out here, it wasn’t just a matter of you put your order in and it will be here the next day.”

Ms Burville said the business were only able to get stocked up and put plans in place one day earlier than the original planned date of June 12.

“I guess just spacing everything out to have different areas, we can have more people because you can have up to 20 people in defined areas,” she said.

“So we’re pretty lucky we have that space with the dining room and the beer garden.”

But Ms Burville said the precautions put in place will all be worth it.

“We’ll hit the floor running and see how it goes,” she said.

The Horse and Jockey and the Allora Railway Motel are also set to open up to diners on Thursday.

Wondering where else you can get cold one in the Rose City?

Here’s an updated list.

Open with a 20 person limit this week

The Stockyard Tavern

Warwick Hotel

The Horse and Jockey Hotel Motel – gaming, keno and restaurant unavailable

Condamine Sports Club

Killarney Hotel

Yangan Hotel

Allora Railway Hotel

The Sandy Creek Pub

Sporties Tavern

Not opening at this stage

The Blue Cow Hotel – takeaway alcohol only

O’Mahony’s – looking to open next week

The Criterion – will open in July

Closed until further notice

Warwick RSL

The Malthouse

Check with businesses for their individual opening hours and book to avoid disappointment.