FULL LIST: Who won big at Warwick NYE Rodeo
THE 2020 Warwick New Year’s Eve Rodeo brought in record numbers of competitors and spectators alike, delivering an evening of action-packed entertainment.
More than 120 entrants took to the Warwick Showgrounds arena to compete in a massive 11 drafts across bull ride, saddle ride, and barrel race events.
For the first time in history, the Warwick NYE Rodeo also introduced the ‘mini’ bull ride events for junior competitors.
Check out the full list of winners below:
BULL RIDE
1st – Clay Hall (79)
2nd – Macaulie Leather (77)
SADDLE RIDE
1st – Patrick Bourke (74)
2nd – Warwick Southern (66)
BARREL RACE
1st – Montana Hart (16.80)
2nd – Kiara Bressington (16.81)
3rd – Tara Warburton (16.83)
4th – Kellie Webb (16.94)
NOVICE BARREL RACE
1st – Olivia Kendall
NOVICE BULL RIDE
1st – Sam Southern (71)
2nd – Jared Pukallus (70)
3rd – Clay Hall (69)
NOVICE SADDLE RIDE
1st – Scott Wells (64)
2nd – Tom Cannington (63)
3rd – Warwick Southern (62)
4th – Sam Southern (61)
U18 JUNIOR BULL RIDE
1st – Scott Wells (75)
2nd – Boston Leather (72)
3rd – Sam Southern (70)
4th – Koby Usmar (68)
U18 JUNIOR BARREL RACE
1st – Aleta Bellingham (16.47)
2nd – Bobbi Ward (16.48)
3rd – Jordyn O’Toole (16.56)
4th – Peppa-Rae Nagel (16.7)
U15 MINI BULL RIDE
1st – Blake Christie (69)
Tied 2nd and 3rd – Levi Ward, Colby Edgar
U12 MINI BULL RIDE
1st – Levi Ward (67)
2nd – Deakin Faulkner (66)
3rd – Brodie Meredith (59)
4th – Lane Hepworth (58)
U12 BARREL RACE
1st – Frankie Ward (16.41)
2nd – Rhys O’Toole (16.56)
3rd – Peppa-Rae Nagel (20.56)
4th – Josie Gillespie (20.69)
U8 BARREL RACE
1st – Jack Maher (35.26)
2nd – Esther Christensen (50.04)
