Blake Christie competing in the U15s bull ride event at the Warwick NYE Rodeo. Picture: Jessica Paul
Sport

FULL LIST: Who won big at Warwick NYE Rodeo

Jessica Paul
2nd Jan 2021 10:00 AM
THE 2020 Warwick New Year’s Eve Rodeo brought in record numbers of competitors and spectators alike, delivering an evening of action-packed entertainment.

More than 120 entrants took to the Warwick Showgrounds arena to compete in a massive 11 drafts across bull ride, saddle ride, and barrel race events.

For the first time in history, the Warwick NYE Rodeo also introduced the ‘mini’ bull ride events for junior competitors.

Check out the full list of winners below:

BULL RIDE

1st – Clay Hall (79)

2nd – Macaulie Leather (77)

SADDLE RIDE

1st – Patrick Bourke (74)

2nd – Warwick Southern (66)

BARREL RACE

1st – Montana Hart (16.80)

2nd – Kiara Bressington (16.81)

3rd – Tara Warburton (16.83)

4th – Kellie Webb (16.94)

NOVICE BARREL RACE

1st – Olivia Kendall

NOVICE BULL RIDE

1st – Sam Southern (71)

2nd – Jared Pukallus (70)

3rd – Clay Hall (69)

NOVICE SADDLE RIDE

1st – Scott Wells (64)

2nd – Tom Cannington (63)

3rd – Warwick Southern (62)

4th – Sam Southern (61)

U18 JUNIOR BULL RIDE

1st – Scott Wells (75)

2nd – Boston Leather (72)

3rd – Sam Southern (70)

4th – Koby Usmar (68)

U18 JUNIOR BARREL RACE

1st – Aleta Bellingham (16.47)

2nd – Bobbi Ward (16.48)

3rd – Jordyn O’Toole (16.56)

4th – Peppa-Rae Nagel (16.7)

U15 MINI BULL RIDE

1st – Blake Christie (69)

Tied 2nd and 3rd – Levi Ward, Colby Edgar

U12 MINI BULL RIDE

1st – Levi Ward (67)

2nd – Deakin Faulkner (66)

3rd – Brodie Meredith (59)

4th – Lane Hepworth (58)

U12 BARREL RACE

1st – Frankie Ward (16.41)

2nd – Rhys O’Toole (16.56)

3rd – Peppa-Rae Nagel (20.56)

4th – Josie Gillespie (20.69)

U8 BARREL RACE

1st – Jack Maher (35.26)

2nd – Esther Christensen (50.04)

