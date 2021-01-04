FULL PREVIEW: Warwick’s massive summer of cricket

FIERCE COMPETITION: Mitch's/ Brownie's XI, winners of the Australia Day cricket carnival 2020, are ready to defend their title in 2021.

CRICKET: Warwick’s summer of cricket is really heating up this month with a new T20 series, Mitchell Shield matches, and everyone’s favourite Australia Day Carnival.

First up to bat will be the Warwick Cricket Association’s T20 carnival series, kicking off January 9-10 and 16-17.

Club president Andrew Bryson hoped the social, non-competitive days would encourage new or infrequent players to become more involved in their local summer sport.

“The whole idea is for everyone to get in and have a go. It’s social and there’s no pressure, it’s about encouraging new people to come along or give those who come down once a year a chance to warm up,” Bryson said.

“We want to have more people involved, so anyone of any experience level is welcome.”

The T20 series will also act as the lead-up to the massive Australia Day Carnival, which as the second-largest in Queesland has at least 30 teams ready to fight it out for the top prize.

“The Australia Day Carnival tends to be in a lot of people’s calendars and it’s a really well-established event within the area,” Bryson said.

“There’s people who have been coming to compete in it for decades now, and it’s the biggest event of the season.”

Following the massive month of cricket will be the resumption of the association’s regular home and away season and Warwick’s next Mitchell Shield match-up in February.

Bryson said the Rose City side, currently sitting in third place on the ladder, looked”very competitive” in their upcoming home game against Lockyer Valley.

To get involved with any of the cricket association’s events, contact Andrew Bryson on 0419 651 422 or visit their Facebook page.

