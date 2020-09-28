Full schedule: This week’s feast of live-streamed sport

Basketball continues its junior state finals tour of Queensland, with significant events in both Townsville and Mackay this week.

Those two tournaments make up the bulk of the near 70 games live-streaming on The Courier-Mail this week, with rugby and AFL also featuring.

Starting on Monday in Townsville, the under-12 state basketball champs begin for boys and girls.

The finals are on Thursday, before the state under-14 championships for girls start in Mackay on Friday.

Add in a Queensland State League match featuring high-flyers RedCity Roar against the North Gold Coast Seahawks, and it's a big week for hoop fans.

Other sports featuring this week are the far north Queensland rugby finals, along with the Gold Coast premier men's match of the round, and the Rockhampton AFL finals.

Anyone wanting to discuss streaming options for their sport should email Bryce Johns

Townsville Heat's Jaylen Mitchelhill and Flames' Clara Kolb ahead of the U12 Basketball Queensland State Championships in Townsville. Picture: Alix Sweeney

This week's schedule

BASKETBALL

Under 12 boys' and girls' state champs, Townsville:

Monday: 8am, Boys Div1 Cairns Marlins v Townsville Heat; 9.20am, Girls Div2 Townsville Lightning v Gold Coast Breakers; 10.40am, Boys Div 2 Townsville Lightning v RedCity Roar; 12pm, Boys Div 1 Townsville Heat v Logan Thunder; 1.20pm, Boys Div 2 Townsville Sparks v RedCity Roar; 2.40pm, Boys Div2 SWM Pirates v Townsville Lightning; 4pm, Girls Div 1 Cairns Dolphins v Ipswich Force; 5.20pm, Girls Div 2 Bundaberg Bears v Townsville Sparks; 6.40pm, Boys Div 2 Brisbane Capitals Silver v Mackay Stars.

Tuesday-Thursday: Matches to be confirmed, but 7-10 games per day from the show court.

Under 14 girls' champs, Mackay:

Friday-Monday. Draw to be advised, but multiple games daily from the show court.

Queensland State League, RedCity Roar v North Gold Coast Seahawks: Saturday, women 6pm, men 8pm.

RUGBY

FNQ finals from Cairns, Saturday: Matches 1-6pm. Draw TBA.

Gold Coast premier men Match of the Round, Saturday: Nerang Bulls v Palm Beach Currumbin, 3.15pm.

AFL

Rockhampton finals day, Saturday: Times and teams TBA.

