FULL STEAM AHEAD: All eyes on 2021 Stanthorpe Show

SHOW SPECTACULAR: Samuel and Zac Caldera with Katie Fleming at the 2020 Stanthorpe Show.

KNOWN as the first show in the Queensland circuit, the Stanthorpe Show is geared up for an anticipated return after a tough year.

After coronavirus killed 119 out of 128 Queensland shows last year, show president Brett Boatfield said uncertainty had loomed over the 2021 season but it hadn’t deterred the organisation from making the 145th show come alive.

“Covid did threaten us but we said the show is not not going to happen,” he said.

“We were always going to have a show in some form, you don’t want to miss a year like the 145th, and it is one worthy tradition to continue.

“We need the show for our community.”

Calling COVID-19 regulations a “learning curve”, Mr Boatfield said the committee was feeling confident as other Queensland show organisers turned their eyes to them.

Mr Boatfield said he expected more than 5000 visitors in an almost normal schedule.

Hosting the usual sideshow alley, ute show, nightime entertainment and more, the year’s show would also introduce the newly renovated bar and three new rides.

The renovations were part of a $35,000 grant from the State Government, with the association receiving another substantial grant from Bendigo Bank just last week.

“The new can bar is already creating an interest, people have asked if it will be ready in time and I said, ‘Damn right it will ready for the show’,” Mr Boatfield said.

As for the competition, this year’s show was an opportunity for producers to celebrate a better season, despite a lingering “green drought”.

“I expect some good exhibitions and cattle,” Mr Boatfield said.

“For a lot of producers it has been and will be good season, despite worker shortages and there is some positivity about the community.”

The Stanthorpe Show will be held Friday, January 29 — Sunday, January 31.

Gates open at 7am on the Friday, with exhibition centre open from 8am.

For more details, head here.