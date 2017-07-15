Full steam ahead for vintage model trains

ALL SYSTEMS GO: The Southern Downs Steam Railway is ready to go for Jumpers and Jazz.

ONE of Warwick's most historic spectacles is back for another Jumpers and Jazz.

The Southern Downs Steam Railway will be in action across three days of the festival, bringing back memories for some and giving others the opportunity to ride the vintage form of transport.

Running from 1950 to 1969, the steam train was a fixture of Warwick before diesel engine models took over.

Train manager Lindsay Mills encouraged people to come along and enjoy the ride.

"The train always provides those on board with a great experience,” he said.

"Each trip is 90minutes in duration and really gives patrons a chance to take in the history of the train and the sights they see along the way.”

Trips depart from Warwick Station, with the morning sessions heading to Hendon and the afternoon journeys travelling to Wheatvale.