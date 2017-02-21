Fun for all at Killarney Show

IN FORM: Mitchell Muller from Tannymorel won class four of the led steer judging at the Killarney Show in 2016.

GET your fill of show fun with a big weekend planned for the Killarney Show.

The 2017 program will kick off this Friday with livestock judging, pavilion entries, rodeo and more.

Killarney Show Society president Jan Hamilton said volunteers had been hard at work to bring everything together.

She said the program had a mix of old favourites in the arena, new categories in the pavilion and an array of entertainment.

"Rides have started to arrive and we'll be in the new pavilion and we're working to get everything set up,” Mrs Hamilton said.

"We always have strong entries and top quality cattle for the prime cattle judging and auction on the Friday.

"The same morning you will see champion dogs at the working dog judging.

"Pavilion entries will close at 9am on Friday before being opened to the public at 2pm, and we'll be doing the trophy presentation at 11.30 on the Saturday morning.

"One of the new categories we have in the pavilion this year is the miniature gardens for kids 10 years and under.

"They can craft for example a fairy garden or Lego garden using any container they like as long as it's no bigger than 30 x 30cm.”

Mrs Hamilton said there was a suite of entertainment and activities planned across Friday and Saturday night to keep crowds having fun.

"We have some great nominations for the Friday night rodeo, with the bull riding and steer riding, and woolly and poddy rides for the kids,” she said.

"We'll also have a performance by Walter Whip on both night as well as music from 9pm and bar until late.

"Then on Saturday we've got motorbikes, hay carting and potato sack races which should be good fun. Just before the fireworks at 8pm on Saturday we'll be drawing our raffle, which this year has more than 30 draws.”

Mrs Hamilton said Saturday's program was well worth a family day out in Killarney.

"We have the full horse program with showjumping right from 7am and we've got the heavy horses as well,” she said.

"We'll also have the stud cattle section starting early - you're looking at quality cattle there in the pen and led cattle.

"We've also got a great woodchop program this year with more than double our usual entries, with about 28 choppers already signed on, and tree felling is also back.

"The grand parade is at 1.45pm and you'll see all the competitors for the official opening.

"We're hoping to get up to 30 utes out to Killarney for our ute show and we'll have prizes for first place and runner-up.

"And our entertainment marquee will be running from 10am through to the late afternoon as well.”

With plenty to do for the kids, Mrs Hamilton said the show would be a great day out for families.

"We'll have face painting and hair braiding on Saturday as well as as petting zoo,” she said.

"There will be a kids' corner where they can sit down and draw.

"We'll also have our luncheon room operating on Saturday with sit-down meals available.”

For more information, phone Jan on 46664111 or 0439499188.