Fun, friends and food at Probus lunch

FINE VOICE: The Probus choir entertains the crowd at the luncheon.

MORE than 60 people got into the swing of a My Fair Lady themed luncheon last week as the Warwick Combined Probus Club kicked off their own Jumpers and Jazz in July celebrations.

The club packed into Kings Theatre for the event, a chance to catch up over lunch with the added bonus of some live entertainment.

Ably led by conductor Jackie Butler and accompanied by pianist Barry Hadkins, 14 members of the club gave their voice to a selection of five songs to delight the crowd.

Members down to the last dressed up in black and white for the themed lunch.

Club treasurer Doug Scott said the choir impressed the lunch-goers.

"It was a lot of happy and friendly fun,” he said.

"Jackie Butler has worked hard with us and moulded a nice little choir.

"Jackie is a former professional musician and very talented.”

Mr Scott said the theme for the luncheon was inspired by the club's recent trip to Brisbane to watch My Fair Lady on stage.

"We go to quite a lot of musicals,” he said.

"They're a favourite with the members.

"In fact we do a quite a lot of travelling.”

Mr Scott said the whole idea being the Probus organisation was about seniors enjoying life.

"We're primarily a group of older people who get together regularly for fun, friendship and togetherness,” he said.

"We go to shows or on trips around the region.

"Recently we took about 100 members up to Mt Tamborine and recently a smaller group went on a Crisps Coaches tour to Carnarvon Gorge.

"We went to Eat Street in Brisbane, which was fantastic.

"About 50 members took a bus trip to Cambooya recently as well.”

The Warwick Combined Probus Club has about 120 members currently who meet at last once a month and was the original Probus club in town.

When numbers grew too much for one club, the Rose City Probus club was formed.

Mr Scott said the organisation was originally founded by Rotarians.

"Probus stands for professional business people,” he said.

"But these days we take anyone.

"Our average age is about 75 and we induct about 20 new members each year.

"We're always keen to take on new members.”

Mr Scott said members paid their own way for club outings.

"We're a social club, not a fundraising organisation,” he said.

"The club is for the benefit of our members.”

Next on the agenda for the club is a trip to Stanthorpe in August for an event with other clubs from the border region.