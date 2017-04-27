18°
News

Fun in the rain at soggy sheep sale

27th Apr 2017 7:50 AM
SHEEP FUN: Flynn McInnes was having a ball at the sheep sale.
SHEEP FUN: Flynn McInnes was having a ball at the sheep sale. Jonno Colfs

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DESPITE the rain and the mud - or maybe because of it - four-year-old Flynn McInnes was having a ball at the Warwick Saleyards for the weekly sheep sale yesterday.

Flynn's mum Natalie Klotz said it was his favourite thing to do.

"He absolutely loves the sheep sale,” she said.

"He's been chasing everything.

"We come here with his dad Scott when Flynn is not at kindy, but he'd come every day if he could, or we let him.”

Miss Klotz said the family had a farm near Pilton.

"We've come in today because Scott is selling some lambs,” she said.

"We've bought about 10 for sale today.

"We have about 40 lambs at home and some breeders on 250 acres. As well as cows and goats.”

Miss Klotz said they were happy with the size of their flock at the moment.

"It's enough for us to make some sort of living,” she said.

"We'll just have to find the time to look after them all.

"At some point it we'd like to grow a little more.”

Miss Klotz said if the market was strong, it would make things easier to expand.

"You can't just work one market though,” she said.

"You have to work them all, look for those best prices.

"But the prices are pretty good at the moment.”

Miss Klotz said her partner Scott worked for McDougall and Sons Stock and Station.

"So he's here quite a lot, which is helpful when trying to gauge the market,” she said.

"A few days a week at least, so Flynn and I come down when we can as well.

"Then every couple of weeks, we'll bring a few to sell, depending on the weights.”

Warwick Daily News
SDRC not yet in the green

SDRC not yet in the green

Surplus 'good sign' but debt reduction must continue

Gate debate hinges on heritage status

HISTORIC GATES: Southern Downs Regional Council has deferred the decision to remove the Leslie Park Memorial Gates to the State Department of Environment and Heritage Protection.

SDRC defers gate relocation approval to State Government

Million Aussie kids harmed by carer's drinking

An estimated 35 per cent of Australians have been affected by alcohol-related violence.

15 lives lost and 430 put in hospital every day, says report

Fun in the rain at soggy sheep sale

SHEEP FUN: Flynn McInnes was having a ball at the sheep sale.

Flynn McInnes was having a ball at the weekly sheep sale

Local Partners

Commemorating the making of a nation

Twenty-six years of service in the Australian Army has given Gordon Nielson plenty to reflect on this Anzac Day

Top tree decorators crowned at Allora Autumn Festival

WINNERS: The Allora Red Hatters' co-winning tree.

Colourful start to the Allora Autumn Festival

Military rifles from the past welcome at Anzac Shoot

LONG SHOT: The shooters on the mound at the Southern Downs Rifle Club on Sunday.

Southern Downs Rifle Club will remember our soldiers

Motor racing back with super sprints for A drivers

RACING: Alan Don (58) will be one of 130 drivers racing at Morgan Park Raceway this weekend.

Brothers will be in action in formula classes at Morgan Park

Mopar fans muscle in on drag racing weekend

CLASSIC CAR: Scott Gardner from Kurwongbah shows his style at the Mopar Muscle Weekend last year.

Seventy cars will be in town for Mopar Muscle Weekend

Silence of the Lambs director Jonathan Demme dies

TRIBUTES have poured in for Jonathan Demme, the Oscar-winning director of Silence of the Lambs and Philadelphia, who has died aged 73.

Sophie Monk casting a wide net as Bachelorette

Sophie Monk is Australia's new Bachelorette.

Producers ‘inundated’ with calls as they widen age range of suitors.

Viewers officially bored of Aussie biopics

House of Bond’s Ben Mingay as Alan Bond with Rachael Taylor as Diana Bliss.

Latest biopic House of Bond a ‘flop’ as reality TV dominates screens

Bill Cosby: Embattled comic breaks silence on future

Cosby said he wanted to get back on stage doing comedy.

Shania Twain to drop first album in 15 years

Shania Twain

Shania Twain is about to drop her first album since 2002.

What's on the big screen this week

Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff in a scene from Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2.

GUARDIANS of the Galaxy is back with even more laughs.

Grinspoon is happy to help with flood appeal

BACK ON THE ROAD: Grinspoon remain happy to assist with Lismore's flood recovery.

"Lismore is the birthplace of Grinspoon... we owe that community"

Swan Creek - Lifestyle with Income

Lot 7 Don Bartley Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $575000

On offer is a custom designed open plan home with large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wrapped by verandahs on two sides, built to catch the breeze and take advantage...

Perfect Starter Home or Investment Property

3 Moncrieffe Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $219,000

Low maintenance brick home that ticks all the boxes especially for the first home owner / investor. Features of the property include * 3 Bedrooms, 2 with...

Extra Features

4 Glenara Court, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 2 2 $279,000

Want to be away from a traffic area but close to the River walk? This lovely 3 bedroom UNIT, master has walk in and en suite, other 2 bedroom have built ins. ...

Immaculately Presented Large 2443m2 Block

13961 Cunningham Highway, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $369,000

This perfectly presented family home with plenty of space for everyone. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master has ensuite and walk-in robe. Stylish open plan...

AUCTION

193 Bracker Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 3 AUCTION

On Site 193 Bracker Rd 11am 29th April 2017 - 6.22 acres -Town Water -Bitumen Rd - Close to Amenities - Renovated 3 Bedrooms home - New bathroom - New Laundry...

Charming and Quite Unique

32A Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $255,000

A quite unique property just listed for sale is situated a short walk to town and overlooks Slade Park. The double brick and tile property has an entry sunroom...

Stylish Spacious 4 Bedroom Brick Home

18 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $309,000

This stylish well maintained 4 bedroom brick home situated at 18 Baguley Street Warwick with a north facing aspect. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with...

Enjoy All The Spoils! Motivated Vendor

13 Willow Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $535,000

Situated in "Meadowbank Estate" this property is the epitome of style and sophistication with the family clearly in mind. Exceptionally built Bradfield Building...

6 Bedroom Brick Home Large 3987m2 Block

7 Fariwill Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 6 2 3 $420,000

This 6 bedroom brick and tile home set on a large 3987m2 block with swimming pool and double lockup garage plus a shed for the motorhome or caravan. 4 built-in...

Family Matters

21 Newby Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 10 $ 420,000

Ranch Style home on 2 ac fenced into paddocks has been set up throughout the home and grounds with conversation nooks to cater for the needs of extended family...

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

'Raping and pillaging': Landlord's anger with nightmare cost

Chris Duane, who is chairman of the body corporate for Terralina Court, says insurance companies are charging too much for premiums.

BODY corporate boss unleashes on huge costs dumped on home owners.

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!