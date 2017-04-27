Fun in the rain at soggy sheep sale

SHEEP FUN: Flynn McInnes was having a ball at the sheep sale.

DESPITE the rain and the mud - or maybe because of it - four-year-old Flynn McInnes was having a ball at the Warwick Saleyards for the weekly sheep sale yesterday.

Flynn's mum Natalie Klotz said it was his favourite thing to do.

"He absolutely loves the sheep sale,” she said.

"He's been chasing everything.

"We come here with his dad Scott when Flynn is not at kindy, but he'd come every day if he could, or we let him.”

Miss Klotz said the family had a farm near Pilton.

"We've come in today because Scott is selling some lambs,” she said.

"We've bought about 10 for sale today.

"We have about 40 lambs at home and some breeders on 250 acres. As well as cows and goats.”

Miss Klotz said they were happy with the size of their flock at the moment.

"It's enough for us to make some sort of living,” she said.

"We'll just have to find the time to look after them all.

"At some point it we'd like to grow a little more.”

Miss Klotz said if the market was strong, it would make things easier to expand.

"You can't just work one market though,” she said.

"You have to work them all, look for those best prices.

"But the prices are pretty good at the moment.”

Miss Klotz said her partner Scott worked for McDougall and Sons Stock and Station.

"So he's here quite a lot, which is helpful when trying to gauge the market,” she said.

"A few days a week at least, so Flynn and I come down when we can as well.

"Then every couple of weeks, we'll bring a few to sell, depending on the weights.”