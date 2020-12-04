FUN IN THE SUN: Pool opened for rural residents

HEATWAVE relief just got easier for Leyburn residents as the Leyburn State School announced its pool will be open to the community on Saturdays during these summer school holidays.

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi said that cooling off at the Leyburn pool this summer break was a great way to escape the heat.

“There’s no better way to get through a sweaty day than to cool off and take a refreshing dip at the pool. It’s fantastic that we have again been able to work with the Queensland Department of Education to make the pool available to the community during the school holidays,” Mayor Pennisi said.

“Opening the pool to the public has been very popular in past with Leyburn locals and I am sure everyone will again enjoy it this year.”

The pool will be open with a COVID-19 safety checklist in place and registration will be required upon entry.

Residents are reminded to bring their own personal items such as towels, sunscreen, thongs, swimming aids (such as floaties or kickboards) and hats,” he said.

“It’s important to stay sun smart when using the pool so remember to wear a hat and slip, slop and slap!”

The pool will be open 2—5pm on December 12 and 19 and January 2, 9, 16 and 23.

The Leyburn pool is located at 34 Peters St.