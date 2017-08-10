Fun trumps winning for kids

FOR THE LOVE OF THE GAME: MiniRoos carnivals are all about fun.

IT'S a topic of debate that divides opinions.

Should the focus of sport for kids be on competitiveness or fun?

In the Warwick region, scores aren't kept in the three major codes until the U12/13 age group in Football, as well as U12s in both Rugby League and Australian Rules.

A key reason for the withholding of scores from a contest is to protect children that might be on the receiving end of a lopsided match.

Nobody wants to see a side concede score after score, and be reminded of the fact that they've endured a heavy defeat.

On the flipside, the jubilation associated with winning a grand final is withheld from players.

There is also the harsh reality that winning and losing is a feature of many aspects of everyday life.

Warwick Football president Karen Welsh said that whilst some junior ages were non-competitive, opportunities were present for players looking to develop their game.

"The pathway for players looking to take the next step is the Wolves academy,” Mrs Welsh said.

"Parents can enter their kids into the system from the age of six onwards, if they want to go the extra yard.

"Players receive professional coaching and the opportunity to play up to two games per week.

"A lot of carnivals are held on Sunday's during the competitive time of the year, and the academy allows players to compete in those.”

Football Queensland South West administrator Janelle Sothmann said that the non-competitive nature helped young children to focus on what was important.

"Football Federation Australia guidelines state that anything below under 12s falls into the MiniRoos category,” Mrs Sothmann said.

"In this program there are no competition points recorded, as well as no scores kept.

"This is to ensure that kids have fun whilst playing, as opposed to feeling that they have to go out there and win.”

"Carnivals have proved to help with the development of players.

"As with games on the weekend, there are no finals or scores kept.

"Each child receives a medallion or certificate for their participation in the carnival.”

Michael Jensen, Queensland Rugby League operations manager for Warwick, echoed the sentiments of his football counterparts.

"It is a QRL rule across the board that scores and ladders would only be kept for under 12s and above,” Mr Jensen said.

"Research shows that children in younger age brackets aren't as interested in playing competitively.

"A lot don't get the concept of competition until they're older.

"The guidelines introduced encompassed local and international research in response to a decreasing level of retention.”

Mr Jensen said that a major focus of the altered versions of the game for younger kids was to introduce them to the sport.

"In junior rugby league there are mini and modified variations of the game.

"These are designed to help kids enjoy and understand the sport, and get everybody involved as much as they can.

"Getting kids good coaching and educated in the game is a priority.”