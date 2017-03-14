Fund offers local farmers $22k drought relief

STUDY ASSISTANCE: Salvation Army Doorways care worker Donna Neale-Arnold said the organisation will have more grants.

WARWICK Salvation Army will have grants of $500 for drought-affected farmers from next month.

The Landcare assistance package comes on the tail of last year's grants, which were snapped up within weeks after the Salvation Army said it would be forced to hand back the money if proud farmers didn't claim what was rightfully theirs.

Salvation Army Doorways care worker Donna Neale-Arnold said she had been meeting with Landcare to see how the $22,500 grant could be distributed most effectively.

"We believe the money may be best used to help farmers up-skill with $500 going towards a course or expenses around the course such as the enrolment fee, travel to the course, books and pre-paid internet," Ms Neale-Arnold said.

She said the The Salvation Army, Landcare and tertiary education groups were finalising details this week and the grants were expected to be available early next month.

The organisation aimed to use the Landcare funding for skills development as recent previous funding had focused on helping with household bills.

"The CWA and Lifeline also offers financial aid to drought-affected farmers so we though this would be a new initiative," Ms Neale-Arnold said.

Many nationally recognised Certificate II and III courses which would normally cost at least $2000 to enrol were already subsidised by the government so the $500 drought assistance would cover the fee, she said.

The 24 courses include mechanics, childcare, events and business administration at TAFE colleges.

But Mrs Neale-Arnold said the drought assistance money could be used for any tertiary education course.

"We want the funds to be of value to farmers who want to stay on their property and learn new skills such as welding or business administration, or to start a secondary business to the property or a new career."

Ms Neale-Arnold encouraged farmers on the Southern Downs to make use of the funds.

"If they money doesn't get used it goes back so we want farmers to let us help them claim the grants."

For more information: donna.neale-arnold@aue.salvationarmy.org or Donna at The Salvation Army Warwick on 07 4661 103.