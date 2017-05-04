Funding a huge boost for Southern Downs groups

FUNDING BOOST: Management and staff celebrate a funding announcement at St Vincent de Paul in Warwick yesterday, from left are Dale Mann, Shirley Molloy, Maranoa MP David Littleproud, Margaret Lawton, Siobahn Taylor, Darren Tomlinson and Jackie Doyle.

SOUTHERN Downs community groups are set to share $71,410 in Federal Government funding.

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud yesterday announced the money would be split between 17 organisations.

Mr Littleproud visited the St Vincent de Paul shop in Grafton St to announce the funding and said the region had a proud history of lending a hand.

"In Maranoa, we're very community-minded, many of us volunteer in services like church-based groups, local sporting and youth clubs, emergency services, and everything in-between, to overcome challenges and bring people together," he said.

"The funding will assist with everything from helping to keep volunteers moving by assisting with the cost of fuel, updating furniture and electronic equipment."

St Vincent de Paul Warwick regional president Margaret Lawton said the organisation had been allocated $15,000.

"That's $5000 each for our stores in Warwick, Killarney and Stanthorpe," she said.

"We're absolutely thrilled to be receiving this unexpected boost."

Mrs Lawton said the money would be used to provide CCTV security systems for the three facilities.

"It's protection for our volunteer staff across the region and a bit of peace of mind as well," she said.

"We get a lot of donations left outside our stores in the evening and over the weekend, and sadly there's quite a bit of theft of those donations.

"We're seen as a bit of a soft target for shoplifters as well and hopefully a bit of extra security might make people think twice."

St Vincent de Paul multi- centre co-ordinator Shirley Molloy said the region's shops generated income for the programs run by the society.

"We can't afford to have items go missing," she said.

"This means we have less to sell, which of course affects that income."

Programs run by St Vincent de Paul across the Southern Downs include family assistance providing material and financial support, the Cornerstone Homelessness Service and two men's hostels, a transport and shopping service, transitional housing, social and community housing and sustaining tenancies/ eviction prevention.

Mrs Lawton said extra funding was always a huge help.

"CCTV has been on our list for a while," she said.

"But it would have taken a long time to realise, there's always something more urgent for our existing funds.

"We're so grateful for this assistance to help us prioritise our security and protect our assets."

Other Southern Downs groups to benefit included Warwick Artist's Group ($5000), Eastern Suburbs Junior Rugby League Inc ($5000), Killarney District Historical Society Inc ($5000), Allora Community Circle Inc ($3171) and Southern Downs Refugee and Migrant Network Inc ($2900).

For more information on funding see www.dss.gov.au /volunteer-grants.