18°
News

Funding hole puts DV victims at risk

Sherele Moody
and Sherele Moody and, Elyse Wurm | 10th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
Women's Legal Service Queensland CEO Angela Lynch hopes the Queensland Government will give her service an extra $300,000 to support regional domestic violence victims and survivors.
Women's Legal Service Queensland CEO Angela Lynch hopes the Queensland Government will give her service an extra $300,000 to support regional domestic violence victims and survivors. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HUNDREDS of our region's domestic violence victims will be left in limbo when Women's Legal Service Queensland drastically reduces its statewide telephone support service on July 1.

WLSQ has warned the number of Warwick locals it helps in the next 12 months will be halved if the Queensland Government rejects its plea for an extra $300,000 a year in Tuesday's state Budget.

The service responded to about 2200 calls for help from Warwick and Toowoomba in the past 12 months. However, about 1100 calls went unanswered due to a lack of funding that cut staff hours.

The number of calls not answered will double in the coming financial year as WLSQ is forced to reject 13,000 calls for help across the state.

The situation is so dire the charity has been forced to think outside of the square to raise money.

In the past few months it has held morning teas, sausage sizzles, trivia nights and even second- hand clothing stalls to keep the helpline operating.

Warwick Safe Haven president Bette Bonney works to support victims with the Domestic Violence Action Centre, which operates in Warwick once a week.

She said while there were great services available locally, there were areas where more could be done.

"We're living in hope that there will be more face-to-face counselling, that's something we would like to see,” she said.

"We know that there are some groups looking for perpetrator programs.”

Mrs Bonney said domestic violence was "prevalent” in Warwick, with those seeking help being of all ages, including elderly people.

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath ruled out giving WLSQ the $300,000, saying the organisation already received about $1.25 million a year from state coffers.

WLSQ Rural, Regional and Remote solicitor Julie Hearnden said women living in smaller communities had problems accessing legal help because their abusive partners were often clients of the area's only lawyer.

Ms Hearnden said survivors usually had no money to pay legal bills as abusers controlled the family finances and legal aid was usually not an option as the women might work or there could be assets in their name. "Women in regional areas are at higher risk of domestic violence,” Ms Hearnden said.

WLSQ helps women with a range of legal issues including applying for a protection order and navigating family law processes.

CEO Angela Lynch said the State Government was putting lives on the line.

"The cuts will hit regional Queensland the worst because our state-wide helpline is a main access point for regional Queenslanders,” Ms Lynch said.

"We don't want another woman and her children to suffer alone simply because of a budget line item.

"Legal advice is essential to safety - there are lives on the line.”

Ms D'Ath said many "worthy” domestic violence organisations competed for government funds and each one had to go through a "rigorous” process to receive money.

She said WLSQ would get about $4 million over three years.

"The WLSQ received a substantial amount from this rigorous grants process - $3.6 million over three years,” Ms D'Ath said.

"WLSQ also received extra payments specifically for their helpline, including $100,000 in September 2015, and an additional $100,000 per year from 2016-2019.”

Member for the Southern Downs Lawrence Springborg believed support services were vital but a long-lasting solution would only be achieved through cultural change.

"What we've got to do is reset our values so people respect the relationships, they respect the commitment, that is critically important.

"Until we really crack that, we're going to keep putting a band-aid on it.”

Shadow domestic violence prevention minister Ros Bates said the State Government needed to dig deep for WLSQ if it was serious about helping domestic violence victims.

"Any cut to existing funding arrangements for WLSQ will have a negative impact on their ability to assist vulnerable victims,” Ms Bates said.

For 24-hour domestic violence support in Queensland phone DVConnect on 1800811811, MensLine on 1800600636 or the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800737732.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  angela lynch attorney-general yvette d'ath domestic violence queensland government regional and remote solicitor julie hearnden rural shadow domestic violence prevention minister ros b women's legal service queensland

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Alleged ute thieves charged

Alleged ute thieves charged

Not old enough to hold full drivers' licences, the two 16-year-olds allegedly broke into Scots PGC to steal keys to the vehicle

Legal service helps survivor win court battle

SUPPORT: A Women's Legal Service Queensland helpline professional takes a call from a client.

Regional resident turned to WLSQ for support

Accused killer may face trial over children's deaths

NEVER FORGOTEN: Suspected murder victims Colleen Walker-Craig, Evelyn Greenup and Warwick teenager Clinton Speedy-Duroux.

Man will face a fresh hearing on the murders of two children

Man fined for disturbance outside Harvey Norman

FINED: Police called to group disturbance in Warwick last night.

Police were called to the group disturbance at midnight last night

Local Partners

Brisk business at races and bookie wants more TAB days

Bookie reckons Warwick ready to pick up more TAB race meetings for Allman Park track

Action gears up for another rodeo week - search for cattle

VOLUNTEER: Kal Bruyn shows his style in a campdraft at Allora and is one of the 2017 Warwick Rodeo volunteers.

Show society hard at work as rodeo gets a bit closer

Super sprints on at Morgan Park track this weekend

SUPER SPRINTS: Maddison, Michael and Jackson Crowe at the Queensland Super Sprint Series in April.

A drivers back to Morgan Park for more sprinting

Walker and Bourke set to open for Maryvale

Paceman Dave Walker.

Sheffield Shield player at Maryvale today

Killarney star makes it to Outback carnival

Killarney Cutters player Troy Weier in past action in the Border Rugby League.

Home game in Killarney for Cutters in the BRL

Southern Cross 'hijacked by d*** heads'

AN Aussie filmmaker prompted outrage when he likened the Southern Cross to the Swastika. He says the comparison is spot-on

Monk's looking for love on Bachelorette

Sophie Monk is Australia's new Bachelorette. Supplied by Channel 10.

Sophie Monk will star in season three of The Bachelorette Australia

Book review: Murder most mystifying in Amos Decker sequel

David Baldacci's latest novel is a thriller

Steve Carell on his latest turn as Despicable Me's anti-hero

Gru meets his twin brother Dru in a scene from the movie Despicable Me 3.

Carell plays both Gru and his twin brother Dru in new film

Taylor Swift / Katy Perry feud just got a lot more dirty

Maybe it's just a coincidence...

Apple music revolution from iPod to HomePod with some Beats

An Apple executive introduces HomePod speakers at Apple Inc.s Worldwide Developers Conference.

HomePod, Solo 3 Wireless and AirPods build on iPod success

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Executive with Extras

18 Doncaster Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 5 $ 410,000

Executive Brick and Tile four bedroom air conditioned home in the elite Griffith Estate. The master bedroom has an en suite and walk in robe. All other bedrooms...

Family or Investor

4 Ross Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $ 269,000

The most captivating part of this home is the entertainment area. The kitchen and dining area open to the entertainment area, making it the social hub of the...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $279,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Great view, Room For Your Pets

11257 Cunningham Highway, Gladfield 4370

3 1 2 $269,000

Taking in rural views across Gladfield sits this 3 bedroom home on approximately 5 acres. The home has a renovated kitchen with breakfast bar which is open plan...

Inspect And Be Surprised

49 Gore Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $239,000

There is much more on offer than first appears with this surprisingly spacious home. the well presented property offers something for everyone in the family.

Charming - Convenient - Private

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $435,000

5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar area and...

Great Value 1161m2 Building Block $120,000!!!

5 Taliah Place, Rosenthal Heights 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $120,000

This quality 1161sqm building block is situated in quiet area at the end of a cul de sac. All services available kerbing, town water and underground power. No...

Immaculately Presented Large 2443m2 Block

13961 Cunningham Highway, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $350,000

This perfectly presented family home with plenty of space for everyone. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master has ensuite and walk-in robe. Stylish open plan...

Good Return for Investors

23 Wattle Avenue, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 3 3 $ 330,000

ATTENTION INVESTORS ... Situated only a few blocks from the CBD and down from the hospital is a set of 3 units with long term tenants. Currently :- 2 units X...

Guy St Unit

Warwick 4370

Unit 2 1 1 $ 199,000

Tidy Brick 2 bedroom unit close to the CBD, a walk to the shopping and business centre. Good kitchen with breakfast bar adjoins to the open plan dining and lounge...

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

1400 jobs, $900m, 5-star luxury: 'Why Coast needs this'

PLANS: Sekisui House plans to partner with Westin for a five-star resort at Yaroomba.

Business leaders call on council to approve Yaroomba Beach project

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!