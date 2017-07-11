Funding provides much needed boosts

WINDFALL: Warwick Turf club president Phil Grant will be happy to replace Allman Park's old tractor.

THE Warwick Turf Club is about to score itself a shiny new set of wheels, thanks to a much-needed boost to its bank account.

The club was awarded $35,000 in the latest round of funding from the Queensland Government's Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

President Phil Grant said he was thrilled to have some money to buy the club a new tractor.

"Our old tractor has done a lot of work over many years and has now seen better days,” he said.

"We'll hope to sell it off to a local hobby farmer or something.”

Mr Grant said a tractor was an essential part of the club's machinery.

"It's used every day keeping the track mown and harrowing the sand track,” he said.

Mr Grant said this was the second time the club had been a recipient of the Community Benefit Fund.

The Warwick and District Historical Society was also given a $35,000 grant.

Acting president Bernie Stevens said the society was planning to use the money to raise the roofs on machinery sheds at Pringle Cottage.

"Those buildings are quite old and have served their purpose preserving the vintage machinery but the ceilings are way too low, so we're going to lift them and concrete the floors,” Mr Stevens said.

"It will cost more than we've received but will certainly improve the museum no end.”

Southern Downs funding recipients:

Allora Sports Club - $35,000

Emu Vale Memorial Hall Association - $35,000

Killarney Memorial Aged Care Ltd - $34,312

Killarney Show and Rodeo Society - $29,530

Stanthorpe Agricultural Society - $30,000

Stanthorpe And District Sporting Car Club - $25,000

THE Foundation - $12,174

Tannymorel Bowls Club - $16,150

The Warwick And District Historical Society - $35,000

Warwick Bowls Club - $8261

Warwick Boxing Club - $29,998.10

Warwick District Football Association - $34,999.79

Warwick Turf Club - $35,000

Warwick West State School P&C Association - $35,000.