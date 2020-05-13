Funding secured for struggling Southern Downs showground

NEW LOOK: Horse events at the Allora show will have a new home in the indoor arena set to be completed by 2021.

THE Allora Show Society expect to be back on their feet sooner than anticipated after funding secured for major upgrades to the showground.

The show society was granted $465,455 last week to build a new indoor arena and canteen through the Federal Government’s Regional Agricultural Show Development Grants program.

President of the Allora Show Society Mark Pillar said the boost would have a major flow-on effect for the economy.

“We would never have dreamt of securing money like this, it’s definitely changed the outlook for 2021, we’ll be in a better place sooner than imagined,” he said.

“An agricultural show can be the heart and soul of a community, they boost morale and it’s a chance to see each other.”

“Upgrading show facilities means more visitors to these regional events, more local employment, and more tills ringing in local businesses,” Minister for Agriculture, David Littleproud said.

The new indoor arena will be built, in addition to the showgrounds’ existing main arena, creating the capacity for the grounds to host more attractions.

“Considering the wash out last year, we’re hoping it can house smaller events like cutting, showjumping and barrel racing while the main arena will have things like the campdraft,” Mr Pillar said.

“The canteen upgrades will make the kitchen way more user-friendly and if everything goes well, it could all be in by Christmas.”

Mr Pillar said Mr Littleproud was impressed with the planning the show society had done in their proposal for the grant.

“We’d certainly done our homework,” he said.

“I’m not sure how we got the amount of money we did but I think we have done it particularly tough, I drove out to Goomburra valley recently and it’s looking the same, if not worse than it was before we got that rain at Christmas time,” he said.

“It’ll be a tough road back but all the work is for the community and this grant will definitely make it easier.”

Works are set to begin in October, pending council approval.