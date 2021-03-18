Details matter. Just ask the operators of two funeral homes, who have each copped $12,600 fines from the consumer watchdog for making false and misleading claims about their ownership.

Coventry Funeral Homes, trading as Fitzgerald's Funerals in Townsville, advertised itself until recently as "locally owned and operated''. WT Howard Funeral Services in Taree did likewise.

But, in fact, both are part of Propel Funeral Partners, a listed group with 130 funeral homes across Australia and NZ. It claims to be the second largest provider of "death care services,'' overseeing more than 13,000 cases in the last financial year.

In announcing the penalties on Wednesday, ACCC deputy chair Delia Rickard said the action was the first in what she called "an enforcement priority area''.

Propel, which just delivered an $8.2m net profit in the half-year to December, did not respond to a request for comment.

Originally published as Funeral homes fined over false 'locally owned' claims