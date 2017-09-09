Further delays in Rose City build

NEW LOOK: Scaffolding is being taken down around the spire at the new entry to Rose City Shoppingworld on the corner of Palmerin and Fitzroy Sts.

DESPITE advertisements of opening in late 2017, Coles have hit the brakes on opening in Rose City Shoppingworld.

The supermarket giant had been slated to open at the end of November, with the spire on Palmerin St still showing the "late 2017” opening date.

But a Coles spokeswoman yesterday confirmed the new store was now expected to open in March.

The expected opening is now a year since Bi-Lo closed its doors.

"The recruitment process has begun for the new store,” the spokeswoman said.

"All team members were given the option to continue working with Coles and there are currently around 10 former Bi-Lo team members in the team (of 80).”

Rose City Shoppingworld marketing manager Louise de Lissa said a "fresh food zone” would be created in the same branch of the centre near Coles and Rose City Premium Meats Butchery.

"We haven't had one yet and if you look at metro centres that's how its set up,” Mrs de Lissa said.

"With a Coles market- style shop we find they will really feed off one another - people like getting things all in one place and the offerings will be premium.”

Rose City Premium Meats co-owner Paul Carey said a bakery and fruit shop were expected to open next to the butcher by the end of November.

Fitzroy St was set to reopen by the end of September following months of closures to complete excavation work to build the new carpark.

A McConaghy Group spokesman said the street would remains closed to traffic until the end of November "in the interest of public safety”.

He said the developers were pleased with the progress on the $40million refurbishment despite delays.

"Negotiations with prospective new retailers are progressing and we look forward to making these announcements when arrangements are finalised,” he said.

"The new Rose City Shoppingworld entry tower on the corner of Palmerin and Fitzroy Sts has scaffolding progressively being taken down as work is close to being finalised.”

The Southern Downs Regional Council was asked whether a fee was attached to the continued closure of the Fitzroy St but did not receive a response by the time of print.