Future of Dalveen signalled for instrumental step forward

SHARE YOUR IDEAS: Residents are invited to attend the Urban Design forum at Dalveen.

SHARE YOUR IDEAS: Residents are invited to attend the Urban Design forum at Dalveen.

THE people of Dalveen will have their say on developments they believe could pave the way of the future, as the town is selected for the next round of Southern Downs Regional Council Urban Design Frameworks.

The project has already been rolled out in Wallangarra, Leyburn and Maryvale.

The Maryvale works saw its railway reserve removed from the Environmental Management Register.

Councillor Sheryl Windle said the latest project was about making the town’s “unique charm” even richer.

“Urban design frameworks are integral to enhancing the functionality, liveability, character and spirit of an urban area, and I hope the community steps forward with their thoughts and ideas on how Dalveen can shine,” she said.

“This is a plan for Dalveen and a prime opportunity for the proud community to be heard and to be instrumental in the township’s future.”

Dalveen Hall organiser Karen Steinhardt said the community would look at enticing younger families through better land division.

“We would like there to be more options for people to come and buy in the community,” she said.

“Some of the properties are 20 to 30 acres and not big enough for people to make a living, so we could cut a block out of it.

“At the same time, we don’t want to cut up the area and make it look like a town. We don’t want kerb and drainage, people want it to look like the country.”

Dalveen State School is a major priority for the community.

A younger family demographic would also ensure the longevity of the Dalveen Post Office and State School.

“We would like to keep our school viable as it’s the only school between Warwick and The Summit,” Mrs Steinhardt said.

“Kids come from Palgrave and far away. It would be a long way to go to The Summit.”

Urban design consultants Ethos Urban will host the Our Dalveen workshop at the Dalveen Community Hall on December 15 at 4pm—6pm.

For more information contact Southern Downs Regional Council on 1300 697 372 or email on mail@sdrc.qld.gov.au.