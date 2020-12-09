Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
SHARE YOUR IDEAS: Residents are invited to attend the Urban Design forum at Dalveen.
SHARE YOUR IDEAS: Residents are invited to attend the Urban Design forum at Dalveen.
News

Future of Dalveen signalled for instrumental step forward

Tessa Flemming
9th Dec 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE people of Dalveen will have their say on developments they believe could pave the way of the future, as the town is selected for the next round of Southern Downs Regional Council Urban Design Frameworks.

The project has already been rolled out in Wallangarra, Leyburn and Maryvale.

The Maryvale works saw its railway reserve removed from the Environmental Management Register.

Councillor Sheryl Windle said the latest project was about making the town’s “unique charm” even richer.

“Urban design frameworks are integral to enhancing the functionality, liveability, character and spirit of an urban area, and I hope the community steps forward with their thoughts and ideas on how Dalveen can shine,” she said.

“This is a plan for Dalveen and a prime opportunity for the proud community to be heard and to be instrumental in the township’s future.”

Dalveen Hall organiser Karen Steinhardt said the community would look at enticing younger families through better land division.

“We would like there to be more options for people to come and buy in the community,” she said.

“Some of the properties are 20 to 30 acres and not big enough for people to make a living, so we could cut a block out of it.

“At the same time, we don’t want to cut up the area and make it look like a town. We don’t want kerb and drainage, people want it to look like the country.”

Dalveen State School is a major priority for the community.
Dalveen State School is a major priority for the community.

A younger family demographic would also ensure the longevity of the Dalveen Post Office and State School.

“We would like to keep our school viable as it’s the only school between Warwick and The Summit,” Mrs Steinhardt said.

“Kids come from Palgrave and far away. It would be a long way to go to The Summit.”

Urban design consultants Ethos Urban will host the Our Dalveen workshop at the Dalveen Community Hall on December 15 at 4pm—6pm.

For more information contact Southern Downs Regional Council on 1300 697 372 or email on mail@sdrc.qld.gov.au.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld students lagging behind in maths, science

        Premium Content Qld students lagging behind in maths, science

        Education Queensland students are lagging behind their counterparts in southern states in primary school mathematics and science, new international test scores show.

        • 9th Dec 2020 5:02 AM
        • 1 killerjools
        How to get employed in Warwick before Christmas

        Premium Content How to get employed in Warwick before Christmas

        News Looking for a new start, or even just some extra cash to get through the festive...

        REVEALED: Warwick schools suspend 400+ students yearly

        Premium Content REVEALED: Warwick schools suspend 400+ students yearly

        News One school has suspended close to 2000 children over the past five years.

        MAP: Warwick’s 2020 Christmas lights display

        Premium Content MAP: Warwick’s 2020 Christmas lights display

        News See which displays you have to catch before in the lead up to the big day! LIGHTS...