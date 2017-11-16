Future of SES in Warwick looks bright

WITH young blood surging through, the future of the SES is looking bright enough to wear shades.

Ben Rogers is one of those keen faces putting in an effort for the community, and the 20-year-old said it had been a wonderful experience for him.

"I've been involved with the SES for almost three years,” Mr Rogers said.

"I knew people who were part of it previously, and I was looking for something to do.

"There isn't a lot of travel to training, and it's great to be able to help the community.

"I've helped with land searches, storm damage, Killarney trail bike and bonfire night, Jumpers and Jazz and the Rodeo Parade.

"I'm also qualified in vertical rescue, flood boat operation and chainsaw operation.”

Mr Rogers, an apprentice machine operator with Con Ryan Excavations, said taking up the call with the SES had opened many doors for him.

"The camaraderie of the group is great, as is the sense of pride when you go out and are able to assist in the community,” he said. "I've made friends in the SES who are now mates outside.

"We go camping, driving in the 4WD, and at the moment are helping a mate work on a tray for his ute.There are so many good men and women of all ages in the SES, and everyone is welcome.”

For more information on joining, phone 4661 1906.