Future of Warwick's water is clear

WATER WORKS: Site foreman Nick Gardiner on the site of the new clarifier on Glen Rd.

MILLIONS of dollars of works are under way at the Warwick Water Treatment Plant, as Southern Downs Regional Council works toward securing future water supplies.

The existing clarifier at the Glen Rd water treatment plant has been in use since the 1970s and, due to its condition, a new clarifier is being built as the first stage of the plant upgrade.

Construction of a reservoir, filter and changes to the outlet works have been scheduled in the council 10-year draft capital works program.

Southern Downs Regional Council manager of water and wastewater Renee Wallace said earthworks, construction of the clarifier and associated pipework had begun.

"Once the new clarifier is completed, then the existing clarifier will then be taken off-line and refurbished,” Mrs Wallace said.

"This is the first stage to increasing the security of potable water available to Warwick, Yangan and Allora.”

She said the council had budgeted $2.4million for project in the 2017/18 financial year.

"Contractors have begun work on the site, pegging out the area for earthworks to begin next week,” she said.

"Construction of the new clarifier is critical to ensure council can continue to supply treated water to the community in the event of a significant breakdown of the existing plant or major maintenance on the existing plant.

"The work is also aligned with good asset management practice around asset renewals.

"The existing plant will continue to operate as normal until the completion of the new clarifier.”

The project is expected to be completed by Christmas 2017.